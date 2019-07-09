Paramount Network to Honor Patrick Swayze in New Documentary

Paramount Network has joined forces with Network Entertainment to celebrate the life of legendary Hollywood figure Patrick Swayze for the latest installment of the I Am documentary franchise. I Am Patrick Swayze will world premiere in the actor's home state at the San Antonio Film Festival on Friday, August 2, and will debut on Swayze's birthday, Sunday, August 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network. Patrick Swayze classics Ghost and Dirty Dancing will air leading into the documentary at 3:30 p.m. ET/PT and 6:30 p.m. ET/PT.

I Am Patrick Swayze is a loving tribute to the prolific actor that showcases his life and career through untold stories, exclusive interviews, heartfelt home movies, and family photos featuring those who knew him best. The film explores his childhood in Texas and his enduring relationship with widow Lisa Niemi, whom he met as a teenager at his mother's dance studio. Known for undeniable star quality, the documentary is a window into an artist's life that delves into his remarkable film career working on huge blockbuster hits like Dirty Dancing, The Outsiders, and Ghost.

The film features interviews with Swayze's friends, family, and co-stars including his widow Lisa Niemi, brother Don Swayze, co-stars Sam Elliott, Jennifer Grey, C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe, Kelly Lynch, Demi Moore, Lori Petty, Marshall R. Teague, director Roland Joffe, agent Nicole David, manager Kate Edwards, personal assistant Rosemary Hygate, stuntman Cliff McLaughlin, and bodyguard Frank Whiteley.

The documentary, directed by Adrian Buitenhuis (I Am Heath Ledger, I Am Paul Walker) is the latest from Network Entertainment's award-winning filmmaker Derik Murray, who has previously produced films on epochal figures such as John F. Kennedy Jr., Martin Luther King Jr., Heath Ledger, Bruce Lee, Paul Walker, Chris Farley and Richard Pryor.

I Am Patrick Swayze is Executive Produced by Paul Gertz, Kent Wingerak and Derik Murray. Paramount Network's Chaz Gray also serves as Executive Producer.

The original documentary series I Am is an inside look at the lives of extraordinary individuals, told by the people who knew them best. The award-winning franchise from filmmaker Derik Murray's Network Entertainment, which began in 2012 with I Am Bruce Lee, features documentaries that provide biographical portraits of iconic figures including John F. Kennedy Jr., Martin Luther King Jr., Steve McQueen, Evel Knievel, Richard Pryor, Sam Kinison, Paul Walker, Chris Farley, Heath Ledger and Richard Pryor.





Related Articles View More TV Stories