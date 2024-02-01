PRISCILLA Sets Max Streaming Date

A24's Golden Globe nominated PRISCILLA, written and directed by Sofia Coppola, will make its streaming debut on Max on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23. The film stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi.

When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu (Spaeny) meets Elvis Presley (Elordi) at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend.

Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.

PRISCILLA was nominated for the Golden Lion at the 80th annual Venice Film Festival, where it premiered, and Cailee Spaeny won the Coppa Volpi for best actress. Spaeny was also nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor at the 81st Golden Globe awards.

Written and directed by Sofia Coppola; based on the book “Elvis and Me” by Priscilla Presley with Sandra Harmon; produced by Sofia Coppola, Lorenzo Mieli, Youree Henley.

Watch the new trailer here: