PREGAME WITH MATTHEW BERRY to Launch on Roku Channel

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Roku announced 'Pregame with Matthew Berry,' a new live weekday sports talk series hosted by fantasy football analyst, author, and sports personality Matthew Berry, launching on Sept. 28 on The Roku Channel. Known for his signature mix of expert analysis, humor, strong opinions, and pop culture, Berry will bring his unique voice to a daily show covering everything from fantasy football and the NFL to the biggest games, news, personalities, and debates across sports, with betting and pop culture mixed in, as well as interviews with some of the most famous names in sports and entertainment. Lilly is the launch sponsor of the show.

Produced by Berry's Fantasy Life, 'Pregame with Matthew Berry' will stream Monday through Friday from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM ET on The Roku Channel's Roku Sports Channel. With plans to cover all major sporting leagues, the series gives fans a daily destination to catch up on the latest headlines across the sports landscape for free.

'Matthew Berry has built one of the most recognizable and relatable voices in sports media, and we're excited to welcome him to Roku,' said Joe Franzetta, Head of Sports, Roku Media. 'His unparalleled expertise in fantasy, his approachable conversation, and his uncanny ability to weave together sports and pop-culture makes us excited to bring Matthew's unique voice to Roku, for free, as we continue expanding our live sports programming on The Roku Channel.'

'Before, I would always try to sneak sports talk, pop culture and interviews into my fantasy shows. Now I can do the show I've always wanted to do,' said Matthew Berry. 'We'll still talk a ton of NFL and fantasy football — you're not getting rid of that part of me — but we're also going after the biggest games, the dumbest stories and everything you'd talk about with your friends. Except we're more informed and funnier. Probably. Maybe. Honestly, I'm not sure. I bet you have awesome friends. Anyways, everyone at Fantasy Life is fired up to build this with Roku, and the fact that it's free for everyone makes it even better.'

Matthew Berry, aka 'The Talented Mr. Roto,' is the world's most-followed fantasy football analyst and founder of FantasyLife.com, home to his rankings and his iconic 'Love/Hate' column. In February 2026, he became the first fantasy analyst ever on a Super Bowl pregame show, capping four years at NBC Sports and 15 years at ESPN before that. He's a Sports Emmy winner, a New York Times best-selling author, and a Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association Hall of Famer. 'Pregame with Matthew Berry' is produced by Fantasy Life for The Roku Channel. The series is overseen by Sean Boyle on behalf of Roku.

The Roku Channel is available to stream for free, with no subscription or sign-up required. Viewers can watch on Roku devices and Roku TV models, online at TheRokuChannel.com, on iOS and Android devices, and on Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, Google TV, and other Android TV OS devices.

About Roku, Inc.

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku. The Roku Channel offers a broad selection of entertainment with more than 80,000 on-demand movies and TV episodes, more than 500 live linear channels in the U.S., and premium subscription options. The service features content from more than 250 partners and a growing collection of Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is the No. 2 app on the Roku platform in the U.S. by streaming hours.

About Fantasy Life

Founded by the godfather of fantasy football — Matthew Berry — Fantasy Life delivers award-winning tools, content, games and original programming for casual fans and experts alike. In addition to Roku, the company partners with LG, SiriusXM, Amazon Fire TV, Fubo, Audacy, iHeart, a360, and others, reaching millions of fantasy players across multiple platforms.

Fantasy Life has been recognized by Sports Business Journal and Front Office Sports as one of the Best Places to Work in Sports and has been the most-awarded company at the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association Awards over the past three years, including four awards in 2025.

From written content and video to audio, games, community and a suite of premium tools at Fantasy Life+, Fantasy Life embraces its mission of 'fantasy football for all' 365 days a year at FantasyLife.com.

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