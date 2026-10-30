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Kristen Bell Opens Up on Motherhood and Career Balance

The actress returns to the talk show for another unfiltered discussion about raising children.

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Kristen Bell sat down with Drew Barrymore for a make-up free conversation about balancing motherhood with her career, part of an emotional exchange on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW. The two actresses spoke candidly about the pressures of parenting while maintaining a working life, with an extended version of the interview also made available.

Bell has previously appeared on the program for similarly personal discussions. In an earlier sit-down, she spoke with Barrymore about parenting, regret and the strains of long-term relationships, also without makeup, giving her room to speak at length on subjects beyond promotional talking points.

Bell has also used the platform to discuss her career history alongside collaborators. In a separate appearance, she joined Adam Brody to talk about their series Nobody Wants This, tracing their overlapping roles in The O.C. and Gossip Girl before turning the conversation toward Barrymore.

This latest conversation continued that pattern of personal disclosure, with Bell and Barrymore focusing specifically on the day-to-day challenge of juggling family responsibilities with professional demands. Kristen Bell Opens Up on Parenting and Regret, Make-Up Free

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