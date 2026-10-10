PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Season 3 to Premiere on Disney+
The series star shared details about the season three premiere and episode rollout strategy during a panel at the convention.
'Percy Jackson and The Olympians' returned to New York Comic-Con with series star Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson) on the Main Stage, treating fans to an exclusive sneak peek and an in-depth discussion with moderator Damian Holbrook about the upcoming third season.
During the panel, Scobell announced that season three will have a two-episode premiere on November 20, followed by two new episodes dropping each week on Disney+ and Hulu. Season three marks the first time that the third book from Rick Riordan's bestselling series, 'The Titan's Curse,' will be adapted for the screen.
Season 3 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' is based on 'The Titan's Curse,' the third installment of Disney Hyperion's bestselling book series by author Rick Riordan. If Percy Jackson learned anything after completing two epic quests with Annabeth Chase, it's that he would be lost without her. So when Annabeth is captured by the forces of Kronos, Percy must embark on a perilous journey to rescue her. He must free a goddess in chains, confront the Titan's curse, and avoid triggering the fall of Olympus. With Grover by his side, Percy must join some unlikely questmates to confront a prophecy with dire consequences.
Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Season 3 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' is executive produced by Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Craig Silverstein, alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell, Bert Salke, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Sarah Watson and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. Jet Wilkinson serves as an executive producer on the last two episodes of the season.
The third season of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart and Levi Chrisopulos.
The first two seasons of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' are available on Disney+.
Photo Credit: Disney/Stephanie Augello
Photo Credit: Disney/Stephanie Augello
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