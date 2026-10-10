PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Season 3 to Premiere on Disney+

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

'Percy Jackson and The Olympians' returned to New York Comic-Con with series star Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson) on the Main Stage, treating fans to an exclusive sneak peek and an in-depth discussion with moderator Damian Holbrook about the upcoming third season.

During the panel, Scobell announced that season three will have a two-episode premiere on November 20, followed by two new episodes dropping each week on Disney+ and Hulu. Season three marks the first time that the third book from Rick Riordan's bestselling series, 'The Titan's Curse,' will be adapted for the screen.

Season 3 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' is based on 'The Titan's Curse,' the third installment of Disney Hyperion's bestselling book series by author Rick Riordan. If Percy Jackson learned anything after completing two epic quests with Annabeth Chase, it's that he would be lost without her. So when Annabeth is captured by the forces of Kronos, Percy must embark on a perilous journey to rescue her. He must free a goddess in chains, confront the Titan's curse, and avoid triggering the fall of Olympus. With Grover by his side, Percy must join some unlikely questmates to confront a prophecy with dire consequences.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Season 3 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' is executive produced by Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Craig Silverstein, alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell, Bert Salke, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Sarah Watson and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. Jet Wilkinson serves as an executive producer on the last two episodes of the season.

The third season of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart and Levi Chrisopulos.

The first two seasons of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' are available on Disney+.

Photo Credit: Disney/Stephanie Augello



Photo Credit: Disney/Stephanie Augello

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 21 Days 04 Hrs 55 Min 55 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me