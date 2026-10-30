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Drake Demonstrates Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas

The segment paired a costume demonstration with a separate guest spot from an actress recently on the program.

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Drake walked host Jennifer Hudson through ideas for assembling Halloween costumes at the last minute during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The segment centered on quick, improvised costume concepts demonstrated in front of Hudson's studio audience.

The episode also featured Gabourey Sidibe, who appeared separately on the same show. Sidibe has been a recent guest on the program, previously sitting down with Hudson to discuss her personal outlook on confidence in a conversation that stayed focused on that single topic.

The costume segment with Drake kept its focus on practical, on-the-spot demonstrations rather than branching into other subjects, giving Hudson's audience a direct look at how to pull together a Halloween look with limited preparation time.

Sidibe's appearance on the episode followed her earlier sit-down with Hudson, detailed in Gabourey Sidibe Reveals Her Secret to Confidence, in which she discussed where her confidence comes from.

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