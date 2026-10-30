Kristen Bell on Letting Her Kids Make Mistakes

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Kristen Bell sat down with Drew Barrymore for a makeup-free conversation that covered parenting, beauty standards and relationships. Much of the discussion centered on Bell's approach to raising her children, with the actress explaining her reasoning for allowing her kids to make their own mistakes rather than stepping in to prevent them.

The appearance continued a pattern of extended, personal conversations between Bell and Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW. In a prior sit-down, Bell spoke with Barrymore in a similarly make-up free format about parenting, regret and the ups and downs of relationships, with both appearing without makeup for that discussion as well.

Bell has also recently appeared on the show alongside Adam Brody, her co-star in the series 'Nobody Wants This,' discussing that project along with their earlier television roles in 'The O.C.' and 'Gossip Girl.' That conversation gave Barrymore an opportunity to explore both Bell's current work and her decades-long career history with viewers.

During this latest interview, Bell and Barrymore also addressed beauty standards directly, a topic underscored by both women choosing to appear without makeup for the conversation. The format gave Bell room to speak candidly across multiple personal subjects rather than focusing solely on promotional material.

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