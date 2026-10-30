Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: The Coven Faces Off With Mr. Nas On AHS: 13
Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd and Joey Pollari join forces against Paul Anthony Kelly's character in the scene.
A new scene from AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 shows Cordelia, played by Sarah Paulson, joining with Mallory, played by Billie Lourd, and Ben, played by Joey Pollari, to confront Mr. Nas, played by Paul Anthony Kelly, as a united front working to bring him down. The clip is drawn from the season's 13th episode, airing Thursdays on FX and streaming on Hulu.
Paulson's Cordelia has anchored the Coven storyline throughout the season, including an earlier confrontation with Papa Legba, played by Orlando Jones, and a sequence in which the character was revived by Fiona Goode, played by Jessica Lange, after being killed by James Patrick March, played by Evan Peters. Pollari's Ben DeSoto was drawn into a paternity storyline earlier in the season when Kelly's Mr. Nas revealed he is Ben's father.
Kelly's Mr. Nas has figured as a recurring presence across Season 13, including a sequence in which the character grew close to Lange's Constance Langdon. Kelly also took part in the season's official podcast, interviewing production designer Anu Schwartz about the construction of the devil's penthouse set.
The scene brings the paternity storyline between Ben and Mr. Nas to a direct confrontation, with Mallory joining Cordelia and Ben against Kelly's character. An earlier scene showed Mr. Nas revealing the paternity secret to Ben in the season's 10th episode.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode