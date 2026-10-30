Video: The Coven Faces Off With Mr. Nas On AHS: 13

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A new scene from AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 shows Cordelia, played by Sarah Paulson, joining with Mallory, played by Billie Lourd, and Ben, played by Joey Pollari, to confront Mr. Nas, played by Paul Anthony Kelly, as a united front working to bring him down. The clip is drawn from the season's 13th episode, airing Thursdays on FX and streaming on Hulu.

Paulson's Cordelia has anchored the Coven storyline throughout the season, including an earlier confrontation with Papa Legba, played by Orlando Jones, and a sequence in which the character was revived by Fiona Goode, played by Jessica Lange, after being killed by James Patrick March, played by Evan Peters. Pollari's Ben DeSoto was drawn into a paternity storyline earlier in the season when Kelly's Mr. Nas revealed he is Ben's father.

Kelly's Mr. Nas has figured as a recurring presence across Season 13, including a sequence in which the character grew close to Lange's Constance Langdon. Kelly also took part in the season's official podcast, interviewing production designer Anu Schwartz about the construction of the devil's penthouse set.

The scene brings the paternity storyline between Ben and Mr. Nas to a direct confrontation, with Mallory joining Cordelia and Ben against Kelly's character. An earlier scene showed Mr. Nas revealing the paternity secret to Ben in the season's 10th episode.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 07 Hrs 38 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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