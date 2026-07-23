PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Season 3 to Premiere on Disney+

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PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS is set to return for a third season, with Disney+ announcing a November 20 premiere date during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H. The new season adapts Rick Riordan's third book in the series, The Titan's Curse, and stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart, and Levi Chrisopulos. Attendees at the panel were shown the opening act of the season premiere, introduced via a video message from Jeffries, who is currently filming another project overseas. Executive producers Craig Silverstein and Dan Shotz joined several cast members for the panel, which was moderated by content creator Juju Green.

Series stars Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), Tamara Smart (Thalia Grace), Levi Chrisopulos (Nico di Angelo), and Olive Abercrombie (Bianca di Angelo) joined executive producers Craig Silverstein and Dan Shotz for a lively panel moderated by content creator and Percy superfan Juju Green.

Season three marks the first time that the third book, The Titan's Curse, comes to screen. Fans in THE ROOM were surprised with the opening act of season three's premiere episode, teed up with a video message from Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), who is currently in production overseas on 'The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen.'

Season 3 of PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS is based on 'The Titan's Curse,' the third installment of Disney Hyperion's bestselling book series by acclaimed author Rick Riordan. The stakes are higher than ever before as Percy is faced with the sudden disappearance of Annabeth and the impending Great Prophecy provided by the Oracle of Delphi, dictating the fate of Olympus. As foretold by the Oracle of Delphi, one demigod child of the 'Big Three' is fated to raise Olympus to new heights or bring it crashing into ruin, with their own life hanging in the balance.

Returning to SDCC, the PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Experience will allow fans to choose their own adventure as they step into the titan-sized trident. Along the shared journey, guests will be invited to choose which character's path they will follow: Percy, Annabeth or Thalia. Each prong becomes a distinct, character-driven environment that reflects the forces shaping their quest. Prophecy-led clues, hidden Easter eggs from the upcoming season and exclusive Camp Half-Blood pins will all be revealed throughout the mythical journey.

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The first two seasons of PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS are currently streaming on Disney+. Season 3 is created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg and carries a larger ensemble of executive producers, including Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, Bert Salke, James Bobin, Albert Kim, Sarah Watson, and others. Jet Wilkinson serves as an executive producer on the final two episodes of the season.

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