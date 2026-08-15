PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Season Three Teaser to Debut at D23

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PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS revealed the teaser trailer for its third season during the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, held at the Honda Center. The moment, staged to evoke the upcoming season's adaptation of THE TITAN'S CURSE, brought out Walker Scobell, who plays Percy Jackson, alongside surprise guests Ming-Na Wen and Andra Day, who portray Hera and Athena. The season is set to premiere on Disney+.

The official teaser trailer showcases the higher stakes, epic new trials, and adventures awaiting the beloved characters this season — giving fans a vivid first look at Percy's relentless quest to find Annabeth, the mounting tension with the Titans, and a first glimpse at new characters. It's a season that isn't just larger in scale, but darker, riskier, and charged with consequences too big to ignore.

Season 3 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' marks the first time that the third book – 'The Titan's Curse' – comes to screen and is the third installment of Disney Hyperion's bestselling book series by acclaimed author Rick Riordan. The stakes are higher than ever before as Percy is faced with the sudden disappearance of Annabeth and the impending Great Prophecy provided by the Oracle of Delphi, dictating the fate of Olympus. As foretold by the Oracle of Delphi, one demigod child of the 'Big Three' is fated to raise Olympus to new heights or bring it crashing into ruin, with their own life hanging in the balance.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Season 3 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' is executive produced by Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Craig Silverstein, alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell, Bert Salke, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Sarah Watson and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. Jet Wilkinson serves as an executive producer on the last two episodes of the season.

The third season of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' premieres November 20 on Disney+, starring Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart and Levi Chrisopulos.

The first two seasons of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' are available on Disney+.

Season three marks the first screen adaptation of THE TITAN'S CURSE, the third book in Rick Riordan's Disney Hyperion series, and stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart and Levi Chrisopulos. The series was created by Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, with the first two seasons currently streaming on Disney+.

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