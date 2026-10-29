PENDULUM Official Trailer Released With Joseph Gordon-Levitt

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Vertical will release PENDULUM in theaters nationwide January 1, 2027. The film comes from the filmmakers of BLACK SWAN. An official trailer for the film has been released.

The film is directed by Mark Heyman and written by Mark Heyman. It is produced by Darren Aronofsky, Jacob Jaffke p.g.a., Elan Klein Jaffke p.g.a., Will Greenfield p.g.a., Mark Heyman, and Dave Caplan. It stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Dynevor, Anna Deavere Smith, Jena Malone, with Norman Reedus, and Jacki Weaver.

After a shared tragedy, Patrick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Abigail (Phoebe Dynevor) seek healing at a secluded new-age retreat in New Mexico. But as Abigail falls deeper under the spell of the group's charismatic leader (Jacki Weaver), Patrick's fear for his wife spirals into something far more sinister. Is he losing her to a cult, or losing his grip on reality? Trapped between his own unraveling mind and a truth he can't yet see, Patrick must untangle the truth before it costs him everything.

Rated R | 109 minutes





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