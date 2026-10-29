 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

PENDULUM Official Trailer Released With Joseph Gordon-Levitt

The psychological thriller follows a couple seeking healing at a retreat in New Mexico as paranoia and cult suspicion spiral.

By:
PENDULUM Official Trailer Released With Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Vertical will release PENDULUM in theaters nationwide January 1, 2027. The film comes from the filmmakers of BLACK SWAN. An official trailer for the film has been released.

The film is directed by Mark Heyman and written by Mark Heyman. It is produced by Darren Aronofsky, Jacob Jaffke p.g.a., Elan Klein Jaffke p.g.a., Will Greenfield p.g.a., Mark Heyman, and Dave Caplan. It stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Dynevor, Anna Deavere Smith, Jena Malone, with Norman Reedus, and Jacki Weaver.

After a shared tragedy, Patrick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Abigail (Phoebe Dynevor) seek healing at a secluded new-age retreat in New Mexico. But as Abigail falls deeper under the spell of the group's charismatic leader (Jacki Weaver), Patrick's fear for his wife spirals into something far more sinister. Is he losing her to a cult, or losing his grip on reality? Trapped between his own unraveling mind and a truth he can't yet see, Patrick must untangle the truth before it costs him everything.

Rated R | 109 minutes

PENDULUM Official Trailer Released With Joseph Gordon-Levitt Image

Recent Articles
PENDULUM Poster Revealed Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Dynevor
PENDULUM Poster Revealed Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Dynevor
10/6/2026
PENDULUM Teaser Trailer to Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Dynevor
PENDULUM Teaser Trailer to Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Dynevor
8/27/2026
MYSTERIOUS SKIN 4K Restoration to Screen for NY Press Ahead of August Opening
MYSTERIOUS SKIN 4K Restoration to Screen for NY Press Ahead of August Opening
8/5/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $135
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts