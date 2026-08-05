MYSTERIOUS SKIN 4K Restoration to Screen for NY Press Ahead of August Opening

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A new 4K restoration of MYSTERIOUS SKIN, Gregg Araki's drama starring Joseph Gordon Levitt and Brady Corbet, is set to screen for press in New York this Sunday at 5:00PM at Soho House. The film follows two young men from Kansas whose lives diverge sharply after a shared childhood on the same little league baseball team, only to intersect again years later as buried secrets resurface. The restoration is scheduled to open in New York on August 14, with a Los Angeles opening on August 21 and a national rollout to follow.

At the age of eight, Kansas youngsters Neil and Brian played on the same little league baseball team. Now, ten years later, the two boys couldn't be more different. Neil is a charismatic but emotionally aloof male hustler, while Brian is a nervous introvert obsessed with the idea that he has been abducted by a UFO. When the boys' parallel lives inevitably intersect, the pair unearth dark, repressed secrets on a harrowing and unforgettable journey of self-discovery.

2004 / US / 107 min

New York Screening

Sunday, August 9 at 5:00PM

Location: Soho House, 29-35 9th Ave, New York, NY

Limited Tickets Available

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