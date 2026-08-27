PENDULUM Teaser Trailer to Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Dynevor

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Vertical will release PENDULUM in theaters nationwide January 1, 2027. The film comes from the filmmakers of BLACK SWAN.

'This movie is deeply personal and inspired by my family lore. Shooting it in New Mexico, where I grew up and the real events took place, elevated every scene and made it all the more surreal. Add to that a cast firing on all cylinders, and you have a horror movie I'm immensely proud of and excited to unleash on audiences come the new year. What better way to ring in 2027 than with a freaky head trip?' - Director and Writer, Mark Heyman

Credits

Directed by Mark Heyman

Written by Mark Heyman

Produced by Darren Aronofsky, Jacob Jaffke p.g.a., Elan Klein Jaffke p.g.a., Mark Heyman, Dave Caplan, Ari Handel, Elizabeth Gesas, Will Greenfield p.g.a.

Executive Producers Liz Destro, Daniel McGilvray, Kyle Fox, Walter Josten, Luke Daniels, Kurt Fethke, Andy Price, Sara W. Price, Lucas Hoffmann, Michael Sklut, Christopher H. Cole, Vaagn Sarkissian, John Friedberg, Llewellyn Radley, Mike Shanks, David Gendron, Ali Jazayeri, Viviana Zarragoitia, Stefan Klink

Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Dynevor, Anna Deavere Smith, Jena Malone, with Norman Reedus, and Jacki Weaver

In Mark Heyman's feature film directorial debut, married couple Patrick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Abigail (Phoebe Dynevor) journey to a new-age retreat in New Mexico, drawn by the possibility of healing after a traumatic event. Patrick is willing to do anything to help his wife, but becomes distrustful of the retreat's enigmatic leader (Jacki Weaver) even as Abigail falls under her spell. As paranoia builds, the couple must determine if the group's spiritual practices offer genuine healing – or mask a terrifying truth that threatens to consume them both.

Rated R | 109 minutes

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