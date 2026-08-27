 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

PENDULUM Teaser Trailer to Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Dynevor

Anna Deavere Smith, Jena Malone, Norman Reedus and Jacki Weaver round out the cast of the New Mexico-set horror film.

By:
PENDULUM Teaser Trailer to Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Dynevor

Vertical will release PENDULUM in theaters nationwide January 1, 2027. The film comes from the filmmakers of BLACK SWAN.

'This movie is deeply personal and inspired by my family lore. Shooting it in New Mexico, where I grew up and the real events took place, elevated every scene and made it all the more surreal. Add to that a cast firing on all cylinders, and you have a horror movie I'm immensely proud of and excited to unleash on audiences come the new year. What better way to ring in 2027 than with a freaky head trip?' - Director and Writer, Mark Heyman

Credits

Directed by Mark Heyman

Written by Mark Heyman

Produced by Darren Aronofsky, Jacob Jaffke p.g.a., Elan Klein Jaffke p.g.a., Mark Heyman, Dave Caplan, Ari Handel, Elizabeth Gesas, Will Greenfield p.g.a.

Executive Producers Liz Destro, Daniel McGilvray, Kyle Fox, Walter Josten, Luke Daniels, Kurt Fethke, Andy Price, Sara W. Price, Lucas Hoffmann, Michael Sklut, Christopher H. Cole, Vaagn Sarkissian, John Friedberg, Llewellyn Radley, Mike Shanks, David Gendron, Ali Jazayeri, Viviana Zarragoitia, Stefan Klink

Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Dynevor, Anna Deavere Smith, Jena Malone, with Norman Reedus, and Jacki Weaver

In Mark Heyman's feature film directorial debut, married couple Patrick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Abigail (Phoebe Dynevor) journey to a new-age retreat in New Mexico, drawn by the possibility of healing after a traumatic event. Patrick is willing to do anything to help his wife, but becomes distrustful of the retreat's enigmatic leader (Jacki Weaver) even as Abigail falls under her spell. As paranoia builds, the couple must determine if the group's spiritual practices offer genuine healing – or mask a terrifying truth that threatens to consume them both.

Rated R | 109 minutes

Recent Articles
MYSTERIOUS SKIN 4K Restoration to Screen for NY Press Ahead of August Opening
MYSTERIOUS SKIN 4K Restoration to Screen for NY Press Ahead of August Opening
8/5/2026
Baby Opie's Dance Moment Gets A Deeper Meaning On JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Baby Opie's Dance Moment Gets A Deeper Meaning On JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
8/14/2026
Hannah Waddingham on Nude Scene with Octavia Spencer
Hannah Waddingham on Nude Scene with Octavia Spencer
8/18/2026
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
More Hot Shows Discounts