 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

PENDULUM Poster Revealed Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Dynevor

Mark Heyman makes his feature directorial debut with the psychological horror film, which also stars Anna Deavere Smith, Jena Malone, Norman Reedus, and Jacki Weaver.

By:
PENDULUM Poster Revealed Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Dynevor

Vertical will release PENDULUM in theaters nationwide January 1, 2027. The film comes from the filmmakers of BLACK SWAN.

The official poster for the film has been revealed. PENDULUM marks the feature film directorial debut of Mark Heyman, who also wrote the screenplay.

In Mark Heyman's feature film directorial debut, married couple Patrick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Abigail (Phoebe Dynevor) journey to a new-age retreat in New Mexico, drawn by the possibility of healing after a traumatic event. Patrick is willing to do anything to help his wife, but becomes distrustful of the retreat's enigmatic leader (Jacki Weaver) even as Abigail falls under her spell. As paranoia builds, the couple must determine if the group's spiritual practices offer genuine healing – or mask a terrifying truth that threatens to consume them both.

The film is rated R with a runtime of 109 minutes.

Credits

Directed by Mark Heyman

Written by Mark Heyman

Produced by Darren Aronofsky, Jacob Jaffke p.g.a., Elan Klein Jaffke p.g.a., Mark Heyman, Dave Caplan, Ari Handel, Elizabeth Gesas, Will Greenfield p.g.a.

Executive Producers Liz Destro, Daniel McGilvray, Kyle Fox, Walter Josten, Luke Daniels, Kurt Fethke, Andy Price, Sara W. Price, Lucas Hoffmann, Michael Sklut, Christopher H. Cole, Vaagn Sarkissian, John Friedberg, Llewellyn Radley, Mike Shanks, David Gendron, Ali Jazayeri, Viviana Zarragoitia, Stefan Klink

Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Dynevor, Anna Deavere Smith, Jena Malone, with Norman Reedus, and Jacki Weaver

Recent Articles
PENDULUM Teaser Trailer to Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Dynevor
PENDULUM Teaser Trailer to Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Dynevor
8/27/2026
MYSTERIOUS SKIN 4K Restoration to Screen for NY Press Ahead of August Opening
MYSTERIOUS SKIN 4K Restoration to Screen for NY Press Ahead of August Opening
8/5/2026
Director Richard Linklater Shares 20-Year MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film Will Resume Filming 'In a Few Months'
Director Richard Linklater Shares 20-Year MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film Will Resume Filming 'In a Few Months'
9/29/2026


Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts