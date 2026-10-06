PENDULUM Poster Revealed Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Dynevor
Mark Heyman makes his feature directorial debut with the psychological horror film, which also stars Anna Deavere Smith, Jena Malone, Norman Reedus, and Jacki Weaver.
Vertical will release PENDULUM in theaters nationwide January 1, 2027. The film comes from the filmmakers of BLACK SWAN.
The official poster for the film has been revealed. PENDULUM marks the feature film directorial debut of Mark Heyman, who also wrote the screenplay.
In Mark Heyman's feature film directorial debut, married couple Patrick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Abigail (Phoebe Dynevor) journey to a new-age retreat in New Mexico, drawn by the possibility of healing after a traumatic event. Patrick is willing to do anything to help his wife, but becomes distrustful of the retreat's enigmatic leader (Jacki Weaver) even as Abigail falls under her spell. As paranoia builds, the couple must determine if the group's spiritual practices offer genuine healing – or mask a terrifying truth that threatens to consume them both.
The film is rated R with a runtime of 109 minutes.
Credits
Directed by Mark Heyman
Written by Mark Heyman
Produced by Darren Aronofsky, Jacob Jaffke p.g.a., Elan Klein Jaffke p.g.a., Mark Heyman, Dave Caplan, Ari Handel, Elizabeth Gesas, Will Greenfield p.g.a.
Executive Producers Liz Destro, Daniel McGilvray, Kyle Fox, Walter Josten, Luke Daniels, Kurt Fethke, Andy Price, Sara W. Price, Lucas Hoffmann, Michael Sklut, Christopher H. Cole, Vaagn Sarkissian, John Friedberg, Llewellyn Radley, Mike Shanks, David Gendron, Ali Jazayeri, Viviana Zarragoitia, Stefan Klink
Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Dynevor, Anna Deavere Smith, Jena Malone, with Norman Reedus, and Jacki Weaver
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