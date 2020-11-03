PCCC All-Star 'Parody Reunion Zoom' Gets Out The Vote For Biden

A witty-yet-serious 'parody reunion Zoom.'

In the closing hours of the election, the Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC) and an all-star cast are releasing a witty-yet-serious "parody reunion Zoom" video to Get Out The Vote for Joe Biden and give voters final advice on voting securely -- including urging voters not to vote by mail. You can watch it here.

The parody reunion includes stars from Veep, Arrested Development, Daily Show, Community, Orange Is The New Black, Toy Story, Meet The Patels, Two And A Half Men, West World, and The Avengers -- riffing on the dozens of TV and movie reunions taking place for Democrats in recent weeks. It includes cross-over between casts and mixes nostalgia, confusion, and laughs.

The PCCC, which released the video, has raised over $1,770,000 for candidates this cycle and over $33 million for progressive candidates and committees in the last decade. It is sending the video to it's national membership of nearly one million members today.

The video begins as a Veep reunion with Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, and Sam Richardson - and takes a twist when Hale's Toy Story castmate, Kristen Schaal, shows up.

They are soon joined by Yvette Nicole Brown and Joel McHale from Community and stars from Orange Is The New Black, The Daily Show, Two and a Half Men, Meet The Patels, West World, with a surprise ending from The Avengers' Mark Ruffalo.

"If we had someone else than President Overbronzer in the White House, we could stop doing all these endless Zoom reunions and could actually be seeing each other in person," said Community's Joel McHale on the parody reunion Zoom.

"Vote early if you can. Vote in person if you can. Mail is no longer a great option if you want your ballot to arrive on time," said Veep's Sam Richardson. Voters were constantly urged to go to VoteWith.US for their state information on voting hours, locations, and early vote policies.

"If you need motivation to vote, I just think it's crazy that we have the equivalent of two 9/11's each week with coronavirus deaths. Trump is proud of that!" added The Daily Show's Aasif Mandvi.

"Who puts kids in cages? And shows no empathy when over 200,000 Americans die. This is not a tough one. People, we need to vote for Biden and Kamala!," said Vicci Martinez from Orange Is The New Black. She added in Spanish: "Vence el Monstruo! ¡Vota por Biden y Kamala ahora! ¡Ve temprano! ¡En persona si puedes!" -- which means, "Get the monster out! Vote for Biden and Kamala now! Go early! In person if you can!"

View More TV Stories Related Articles