PBS to Air Blake Edwards Documentary With New Interviews From Julie Andrews, Lesley Ann Warren, & More

PBS is set to air AMERICAN MASTERS – Blake Edwards: A Love Story in 24 Frames nationwide Tuesday, August 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

While known for cinema classics such as “Breakfast at Tiffanys,” “Days of Wine and Roses” and the “Pink Panther” series, the iconic director, screenwriter and producer Blake Edwards was also a sculptor and painter, loving husband and devoted father. The film takes a look at the man behind the camera and explores his iconic career and his professional and personal relationships.

Featuring never-before-seen archival video and stills, American Masters – Blake Edwards: A Love Story in 24 Frames offers an exploration into the filmmaker’s complex life and genre-spanning career, as shared by filmmakers and family. Edwards’ story is further illuminated through interviews with devoted family members, fans and those who have worked with him, including wife Julie Andrews, children Jennifer and Geoffrey Edwards, Lesley Ann Warren(“Victor/Victoria”), Bo Derek (“10″), Rob Marshall, Rian Johnson and more.

Produced, directed, and co-written by Danny Gold (The Bronx, USA, If You’re Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast, The Super Bob Einstein Movie and Killing Me Softly With His Songs), Blake Edwards's A Love Story in 24 Frames introduces the original song, “Take Me As I Am,” performed by The Uninvited and written by Steven V. Taylor and John A. Taylor. Using a unique approach, the song is written from the perspective of Blake Edwards and is expected to be released as a single in August 2024.

Born in 1922, an artistically minded young Blake Edwards began his Hollywood career as an actor but quickly pivoted to writing and directing. While Edwards redefined slapstick comedy through a lens that still resonates with today’s directors and actors, he was influential across many genres, including dramas, detective films, musicals and even Broadway theater productions. See how his life changed when he met Andrews and how their creative partnership informed such films such as “10,” “S.O.B.” and “That’s Life!” Edwards is remembered fondly by those who knew him. Or as Andrews herself puts it, “I don’t think I ever met a man as charismatic, as wicked, as funny, as vulnerable, as angry at times, as adorable and sweet as Blake.”

Now in its 38th season on PBS, American Masters illuminates the lives and creative journeys of our nation’s most enduring artistic giants — those who have left an indelible impression on our cultural landscape — through compelling, unvarnished stories. Setting the standard for documentary film profiles, the series has earned widespread critical acclaim: 28 Emmy Awards — including 10 for Outstanding Non-Fiction Series and five for Outstanding Non-Fiction Special— two News & Documentary Emmys, 14 Peabodys, three Grammys, two Producers Guild Awards, an Oscar, and many other honors. To further explore the lives and works of more than 250 masters past and present, the American Masterswebsite offers full episodes, film outtakes, filmmaker interviews, the podcast “American Masters: Creative Spark,” educational resources, digital original series and more. The series is a production of The WNET Group.

American Masters is available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO. PBS station members can view many series, documentaries and specials via PBS Passport. For more information about PBS Passport, visit the PBS Passport FAQ website.

Photo Credit: Felicia Michaels for Gold Entertainment Media Group

