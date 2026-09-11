PAQUITO D'RIVERA: FROM CARNE Y FRIJOL TO CARNEGIE HALL to Premiere on PBS

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VOCES 'Paquito D'Rivera: From Carne y Frijol to Carnegie Hall' chronicles the life and career of Paquito D'Rivera, an 18-time GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY Award winner. Born in Cuba, D'Rivera defected to the U.S. in 1980, a decision that came at significant personal cost. The film premieres on the PBS series VOCES on Monday, October 12, 2026, 10 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app.

An acclaimed clarinetist, saxophonist, and composer, D'Rivera has spent his career pushing boundaries and exploring a remarkable range of musical styles. His work is distinguished by a unique combination of intellectual curiosity, irreverent humor, and extraordinary technical mastery. The son of Cuban classical saxophonist Tito Rivera, D'Rivera began studying music at age five and was performing on stage by age seven. At 17, he became a founding member of the Cuban Modern Music Orchestra and, along with Chucho and Oscar Valdés, founded the seminal band Irakere, which became known for its dynamic fusion of jazz, rock, classical and traditional Cuban music. D'Rivera is equally at home in the world of classical music, composing and performing with symphonies around the world.

Featuring candid interviews with D'Rivera and performances captured in New York, Wolf Trap, Miami, and Uruguay, the film includes recent collaborations with musicians including his Irakere bandmate, pianist Chucho Valdés. The film also features D'Rivera in concert with cellist Yo-Yo Ma, premiering 'The Journey,' his original concerto for cello, clarinet and erhu with the National Symphony Orchestra. Filmmaker Juan Mandelbaum said, 'I've long been inspired by Paquito's versatility and creative spirit. He is never still, always searching for new ways to express himself through his clarinets, his saxophones and his music writing. I have been to many of his concerts and have been struck by the joy he brings to his audiences. At the end, everyone leaves with a broad smile on their faces and hopefully this film will bring that joy alive to viewers.'

VOCES 'Paquito D'Rivera: From Carne y Frijol to Carnegie Hall' will stream simultaneously with broadcast and be available on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, VIZIO and LG Smart TVs.

The film is a co-production of North of Now, ANM Films, La Corriente Del Golfo Production and ITVS in association with Exile Content, Tiny Giant and Wild Child Studios. A presentation of VOCES.

About the Filmmaker

Juan Mandelbaum (Producer/Director) was a producer and director at WGBH for the PBS series AMERICAS, where he co-produced and co-directed In Women's Hands, a documentary exploring Chilean women's participation in political life from 1970 to 1990, and produced and directed Builders of Images, which examines the role of artists in Latin American societies. His documentary Our Disappeared/Nuestros Desaparecidos tells the story of his friends and acquaintances who were kidnapped and disappeared during Argentina's military dictatorship in the 1970s. The film, supported by The Sundance Institute, Latino Public Broadcasting and ITVS, has screened at more than 30 festivals worldwide and was broadcast on the PBS series Independent Lens and Global Voices. Mandelbaum has also produced and directed several music documentaries for PBS, including Caetano in Bahia, featuring Brazilian singer-songwriter Caetano Veloso, and A New World of Music, which follows the New England Conservatory's Youth Philharmonic Orchestra on tour in Chile and Argentina. His work in the arts includes the three-part documentary Poetry Heaven, centered on the Geraldine R. Dodge Poetry Festival; Ringl and Pit, about two pioneering German women photographers who opened a studio in Berlin in 1929; Liliana Porter: Fragments of the Journey, a portrait of the Argentine artist Liliana Porter; and For You/Para Usted, a collaboration with Liliana Porter based on her art.

More recently, Mandelbaum served as Consulting Producer on Chavela, directed by Catherine Gund and Daresha Kyi. The film profiles singer Chavela Vargas, premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival, and received the festival's second Audience Award.

About VOCES

Produced by Latino Public Broadcasting, the PBS documentary series VOCES features Latino arts, culture and history and shines a light on current issues that impact Latino Americans. Devoted to exploring the rich diversity of the Latino experience, VOCES presents new and established filmmakers and brings their stories to a national audience — on TV, online and on the PBS app. Luis Ortiz is series producer; Sandie Viquez Pedlow is executive producer.

About Latino Public Broadcasting

For over 28 years, Latino Public Broadcasting (LPB) has been developing film and digital media that explores the history, arts and culture of Latino Americans, bringing these stories to a national audience on PBS — on TV, online and on the PBS app.

LPB projects have spotlighted Latino contributions to the arts (Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined, John Leguizamo's Road to Broadway, Raúl Julia: The World's a Stage); told the story of Latino icons from Dolores Huerta to Luis Valdez, Tito Puente to Celia Cruz, Ruben Salazar to Roberto Clemente; explored history and politics through a Latino lens (John Leguizamo's American Historia, Latino Vote 2024); and told stories from Mexico, Puerto Rico and Latin America (Water for Life, Reportero), many as part of its signature PBS series VOCES.

LPB programs have won over 130 awards, including three George Foster Peabody Awards as well as Emmys, Imagen Awards and documentary awards at the Sundance Film Festival, including Festival Favorite, Audience Award, NEXT Special Award for Creative Expression, and Best Director. LPB has been the recipient of the Norman Lear Legacy Award and the NCLR Alma Award for Special Achievement – Year in Documentaries. Sandie Viquez Pedlow is executive director of LPB; Edward James Olmos is co-founder and chairman.

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