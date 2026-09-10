Xolo Maridueña on His Song in PRACTICAL MAGIC 2 and Return to BLUE BEETLE

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Xolo Maridueña opened up about joining the cast of Practical Magic 2 during a stop on TODAY, discussing both his role in the film and the personal stakes behind it. He revealed how his family reacted to seeing him in intimate scenes on screen and spoke about the experience of having his own song included in the movie. "It was such a gift to be able to share that with the people that made the song with me," he said.

Maridueña is part of a large ensemble in the long-awaited sequel to the 1998 cult classic, joining Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Joey King, Maisie Williams and Lee Pace. The film has sent much of its cast through a run of media stops ahead of release, with co-stars including Lee Pace and Joey King making similar rounds to discuss their roles.

Beyond Practical Magic 2, Maridueña also touched on his upcoming return to Blue Beetle in the DC Universe, telling TODAY with a laugh, "The suit still fits." The comment offered a lighthearted update on his continued involvement with the character without revealing further plot details.

The conversation kept its focus on Maridueña's personal connection to the projects rather than broader promotional talking points, giving viewers a specific look at how the song came together and what it meant to him to include it in the film.

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