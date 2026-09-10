ADULTS Cast Trades Characters for a Chaotic Season 1 Table Read

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The ensemble cast of FX's Adults traded characters for a Season 1 table read, with each performer putting a distinctly off-kilter spin on a role that is not their own. The clip, posted by FX, shows the actors behind Samir, Billie, Paul Baker, Issa and Anton stepping into each other's shoes for a script session that plays up the show's comic chemistry rather than its usual character dynamics.

Adults follows a group of twenty-somethings in New York attempting, with mixed success, to be responsible adults while sharing an apartment, meals and anxieties. Over its eight-episode first season, the housemates confront capital-R Responsibility with varying results, a premise that has made the ensemble's rapport central to the show's comedy.

Season 2 of Adults is now streaming on Hulu, giving fans a chance to see how the housemates' dynamic has evolved since the role-swapped table read captured a lighter, behind-the-scenes side of the cast. The clip offers a glimpse of how well the actors know each other's characters, as they attempt to mimic vocal quirks and comic timing that are not their own.

The table read format, stripped of sets and full production, puts the emphasis squarely on the cast's improvisational rapport and comic instincts. FX has continued to release clips like this one to accompany the Season 2 rollout, giving viewers additional material centered on the show's core ensemble.

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