PBS to Present Hispanic Heritage Month Lineup With Six Primetime Premieres

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PBS is marking Hispanic Heritage Month 2026 with a slate of programming featuring six primetime premieres, new episodes from PBS Kids series, and returning favorites and streaming-only titles throughout the month.

The lineup begins with AUSTIN CITY LIMITS 'Carlos Vives y La Provincia' on September 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET, in which the Colombian musician takes the stage with his band for a celebration of music. On October 2, at 9:00 p.m. ET, THE HISPANIC HERITAGE AWARDS returns for its 39th season, honoring visionaries and leaders in the Hispanic community. On October 2, at 10:00 p.m. ET, VOCES premieres 'ASCO: Without Permission,' spotlighting the Chicano art group that made 1970s L.A. a canvas for art and resistance. On October 6, at 9:00 p.m. ET, AMERICAN MASTERS and VOCES premiere 'American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez,' a tribute to the filmmaker and playwright. On October 12, at 10:00 p.m. ET, VOCES premieres 'Paquito D'Rivera: From Carne y Frijol to Carnegie Hall,' an exploration of the jazz legend's life and legacy. PATI JINICH EXPLORES PANAMERICANA premieres on October 26, at 9:00 p.m. ET, exploring culture across the American continents.

PBS KIDS will also debut new episodes of ALMA'S WAY on September 7, new episodes of ROSIE'S RULES on September 14, and a new game on September 18. Alongside the new premieres, PBS will broadcast and stream encore presentations from series including FINDING YOUR ROOTS and VOCES, and offers a collection of short documentary titles from PBS DIGITAL STUDIOS.

'We couldn't be more excited about this year's Hispanic Heritage Month lineup, from the joyful performances to the heartfelt documentaries,' said Geoff Daniels, Vice President, Programming & Development, at PBS. 'This curated collection of new programs and beloved favorites showcases the incredible range of culturally impactful stories and voices that are all part of the unique tapestry of our nation.'

'This Hispanic Heritage Month, we're proud to share new episodes of ALMA'S WAY alongside new episodes and a new game from ROSIE'S RULES with kids and families across the country,' said Adriano Schmid, Vice President of PBS KIDS Content, PBS. 'Viewers can also catch some thematic favorites from ARTHUR, XAVIER RIDDLE AND THE SECRET MUSEUM, WORK IT OUT WOMBATS!, and more, celebrating the rich traditions of the communities we serve.'

The programming is available on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app — available on iOS, Android mobile, Android/Google TV, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Comcast, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TVs, Chromecast, and VIZIO — and PBS KIDS (check local listings), pbskids.org, and the PBS KIDS Video app.

Hispanic Heritage Month 2026 Programming

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS 'Carlos Vives y La Provincia' — Friday, September 4, 10:00 P.M. ET. Celebrated Colombian superstar Carlos Vives, an 18-time Latin Grammy and multiple Grammy Award winner, performs with his big band, showcasing songs from El Último Disco alongside a career-spanning collection of beloved hits.

39th HISPANIC HERITAGE AWARDS — Friday, October 2, 9:00 PM. Celebrate the recipients of the 39th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month includes performances and appearances by some of the country's most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries.

VOCES 'ASCO: Without Permission' — Friday, October 2, 10:00 PM. Meet the groundbreaking Chicano art group that turned the streets of 1970s L.A. into canvases of defiance and expression, now recognized as one of the 20th century's most influential art collectives. Produced by Gael García Bernal and Luna/">Diego Luna.

AMERICAN MASTERS and VOCES 'American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez' — Tuesday, October 6, 9:00 PM. Follow the legacy of filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez. A founding figure of the Chicano Movement, Valdez is best known for his play Zoot Suit, the Ritchie Valens biopic La Bamba and the theatre company El Teatro Campesino.

VOCES 'Paquito D'Rivera: From Carne y Frijol to Carnegie Hall' — Monday, October 12, 10:00 p.m. Through music and memories, celebrate the life and legacy of jazz legend Paquito D'Rivera. Trace his journey from child prodigy in Cuba to a stellar career as a multi-GRAMMY Award-winning musician, composer, and beloved Latin jazz ambassador.

PATI JINICH EXPLORES PANAMERICANA — Monday, October 26, 9:00 PM. Pati enters the United States through Montana and Wyoming. On the Blackfeet Reservation, buffalo and a nearly lost language are coming back. Farther south, women entrepreneurs and a community wool mill are rebuilding rural economies.

PBS Digital Studios

La Orquesta (presented by POV) — Premiering 9/17 on PBS Documentaries channel on YouTube. A sought-after music teacher and conductor, Juana Alzaga sets out to create Georgia's first youth orchestra for immigrant families. For most, this is their only opportunity for music education. La Orquesta follows Juana and her orchestra over the course of one school year as they navigate health challenges and increasing hostility toward immigrants, finding solace in music.

The Afro Mexpats (presented by VOCES) — Premiering 9/28 on PBS Documentaries channel on YouTube. This new short documents the growing movement of Black Americans moving to Mexico, hoping to find refuge from racism. Through interviews with three 'Mexpats,' the film explores how they are navigating questions of race, language and color in their new country, as well as accusations of gentrification.

Double Life (presented by VOCES) — Premiering 10/12 on PBS Documentaries channel on YouTube. After serving 25 years in prison for being the lookout for a mugging gone wrong, Shakoure Charpentier was released in 2015. Soon after, he was threatened with deportation to Haiti – a country he's never even been to. This short documents his 10-year-long struggle to prove his U.S. citizenship.

Sangre Violenta, Sangre Violeta (presented by VOCES) — Premiering 10/22 on PBS Documentaries channel on YouTube. Why does the Mexican government consider the feminist movement a bigger threat than most drug cartels? A grieving father, an inspiring musician and survivor, and a radical feminist collective confront the horrifying reality of the epidemic of gender violence in Mexico.

ALMA'S WAY — September 7. Created by Sonia Manzano, ALMA'S WAY follows 6-year-old Alma Rivera, a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx with her family, friends, and community who uses 'think-through' moments to pause and process challenges. The series also showcases Latino cultures through music, food, and language. The new episodes follow Alma as she learns to share, helps her brother adjust to family changes, and learns how to handle being grumpy. Episodes are available in both English and Spanish.

ROSIE'S RULES — September 14. Rosie Fuentes is an inquisitive and hilarious 5-year-old Mexican-American girl living in suburban Texas who is just beginning to learn about the world beyond her family walls. Rosie's endless curiosity sets the stage for her ongoing pursuits to learn more about her family, her community, and beyond. As Rosie figures things out, the answers become 'Rosie's Rules.' In the new episodes, Rosie enters a contest at the rodeo, becomes Mayor Rosie, and learns the importance of saving money. Episodes are available in both English and Spanish.

There will also be a new game from the series, Rosie Travels, in which players will help Rosie get packed to take a trip to see friends and family near and far. Rosie Travels will be available on September 18 in both English and Spanish on pbskids.org and the PBS KIDS Games app.

Additional Content

Additional content is available on the PBS app, PBS.org, PBS Passport and PBS Digital Studios, including VOCES 'Omara: Cuba's Legendary Diva,' American Masters 'Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined,' Finding Your Roots 'The Pioneers,' and Finding Your Roots 'Mexican Roots.'

PBS Plus

WALTER PRESENTS 'Velvet' (Season 3) — Available on the PBS App and PBS.org. Airs Thursdays, September 17 – December 24 or as listed by local stations. Alberto rebels against the expectations heaped on him. Ana, who longs to become a designer, struggles to assert herself as a creative personality. From Walter Presents, in Spanish with English subtitles.

MY FATHER'S PRISON — Premieres Tuesday, October 20, on the PBS App and PBS.org. Check local listings for broadcast times. My Father's Prison is a deeply personal documentary told through the eyes of filmmaker Iván Simonovis, whose father became one of Venezuela's most prominent political prisoners and spent 15 years incarcerated under the authoritarian regime. Living in exile, Iván draws on more than 25 years of intimate family footage to craft a powerful portrait of a family torn apart by political repression, revealing the lasting emotional toll of imprisonment, exile, and survival.

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, PBS LearningMedia is highlighting top classroom resources to showcase vibrant and engaging stories of Hispanic communities, leaders, and accomplishments across the globe. Featured educational content and support materials come from Alma's Way, Rosie's Rules, American Historia: The Untold Stories of Latinos, Latino Americans, Latino Public Broadcasting Education Collection, and more.

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 36 million adults on linear primetime television, 16 million users on PBS-owned streaming platforms, 56 million viewers on YouTube, and 10 million followers on social media, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature, and public affairs and to take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS's broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry's most coveted award competitions.

As the number one educational media brand, PBS KIDS helps children 2-8 build critical skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality content on TV — including a PBS KIDS channel — and streaming free on pbskids.org and the PBS KIDS Video app, games on the PBS KIDS Games app, and in communities across America. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS LearningMedia for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. More information about PBS is available at PBS.org, Facebook, or Instagram.

PBS KIDS believes the world is full of possibilities, and so is every child. With PBS KIDS, the number one educational media brand for kids, children ages 2-8 learn lessons that last a lifetime. Across media and community-based programs, PBS KIDS sparks children's curiosity, helping them succeed in school and life. Families can stream PBS KIDS for free anytime on the PBS KIDS Video app, connected TV devices, pbskids.org and more (no subscription required). Kids can play hundreds of educational games on the PBS KIDS Games app and pbskids.org.

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