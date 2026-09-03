HELIO ALVES QUARTET to Perform at Mezzrow
Guitarist Chico Pinheiro joins bassist Hamish Smith and drummer Eric Doob at the West Village jazz club.
The Helio Alves Quartet will perform live at Mezzrow on Friday and Saturday, September 25–26, with sets at 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM. Doors open at 5:30 PM. The quartet features Helio Alves on piano, Chico Pinheiro on guitar, Hamish Smith on bass and Eric Doob on drums.
Event Details
Fri & Sat Sep 25–26
Doors Open at 5:30 PM
Sets at 6:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Mezzrow, 163 West 10th Street, Basement, New York City, NY 10014
Saturday, September 26 Tickets
About Helio Alves
A native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, pianist Helio Alves combines the rhythmic complexity of modern Brazilian music with the edgy energy of contemporary jazz. A resident of NYC, Alves has received high praise as an in-demand sideman with Joe Henderson, Yo-Yo Ma, Slide Hampton, Paquito D'Rivera, Gato Barbieri, Oscar Castro-Neves, Airto Moreira and Flora Purim, to name a few.
Helio was nominated for a Grammy with the album Forests by the Brazilian Trio, a group he co-leads with bassist Nilson Matta and drummer Duduka Da Fonseca. He has released four albums under his own name: Trios (1998), Portrait in Black & White (2004), It's Clear (2009) and Musica, featuring Antonio Sanchez, Reuben Rogers, Claudio Roditi and Romero Lubambo.
Helio's latest album, At Play, released in 2020, is a collaboration with guitarist Romero Lubambo, bassist Reuben Rogers and drummer Edu Ribeiro.