HELIO ALVES QUARTET to Perform at Mezzrow

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The Helio Alves Quartet will perform live at Mezzrow on Friday and Saturday, September 25–26, with sets at 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM. Doors open at 5:30 PM. The quartet features Helio Alves on piano, Chico Pinheiro on guitar, Hamish Smith on bass and Eric Doob on drums.

Event Details

Fri & Sat Sep 25–26

Doors Open at 5:30 PM

Sets at 6:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Mezzrow, 163 West 10th Street, Basement, New York City, NY 10014

Friday, September 25 Tickets

Saturday, September 26 Tickets

About Helio Alves

A native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, pianist Helio Alves combines the rhythmic complexity of modern Brazilian music with the edgy energy of contemporary jazz. A resident of NYC, Alves has received high praise as an in-demand sideman with Joe Henderson, Yo-Yo Ma, Slide Hampton, Paquito D'Rivera, Gato Barbieri, Oscar Castro-Neves, Airto Moreira and Flora Purim, to name a few.

Helio was nominated for a Grammy with the album Forests by the Brazilian Trio, a group he co-leads with bassist Nilson Matta and drummer Duduka Da Fonseca. He has released four albums under his own name: Trios (1998), Portrait in Black & White (2004), It's Clear (2009) and Musica, featuring Antonio Sanchez, Reuben Rogers, Claudio Roditi and Romero Lubambo.

Helio's latest album, At Play, released in 2020, is a collaboration with guitarist Romero Lubambo, bassist Reuben Rogers and drummer Edu Ribeiro.

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