Oscar-Winning Composer Gabriel Yared To Be Guest On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy winning composer Gabriel Yared is going to be Tom Needham's exclusive guest this Thursday at 6 pm on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM. Gabriel is most well-known for his scores for 'The English Patient,' 'Cold Mountain,' 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' and 'The Lives of Others.' Later this year, Gabriel Yared is going to be receiving the distinguished Max Steiner Award in the City of Music, Vienna.



The 12th Annual Hollywood in Vienna gala will take place on Saturday, October 19th at the Vienna Concert Hall and will be broadcast via TV, internationally to over 35 countries. The Max Steiner Film Music Award is presented annually by the City of Vienna to the world's most renowned film music composers and is a symbol of recognition for exceptional achievements in the art of film music. Past awardees include Hans Zimmer (2018), Danny Elfman (2017), James Newton Howard (2015), Randy Newman (2014), James Horner (2013), Lalo Schifrin (2012), Alan Silvestri (2011) and John Barry (2009).

Yared's career encompasses over 90 film scores. Oscar-winning composer Gabriel Yared is one of the most well-respected composers in film. Yared won an Academy Award for his score to Anthony Minghella's 'The English Patient,' which also won him a BAFTA, Golden Globe and Grammy. Yared was originally known for his work in French cinema, starting with Jean-Luc Godard, and later Jean-Jacques Beineix. Through the years, he has composed many notable film scores including 'Betty Blue,' 'City of Angels,' 'Message in a Bottle,' 'Autumn in New York,' and 'Possession.' More recently, he scored Xavier Dolan's sixth feature film, 'It's Only the End of the World,' which won the Grand Prix at Cannes in 2016. He recently finished scoring Dolan's upcoming film, 'The Death and Life of John F. Donovan,' 'The Happy Prince,' directed by Rupert Everett, Michel Ocelot's latest film, 'Dilili à Paris,' and 'Judy,' a Judy Garland biopic starring Renée Zellweger and directed by Rupert Gould. THE SOUNDS OF FILM is going to feature many of these scores on this Thursday's special show which is dedicated to the music of Gabriel Yared.

TOM NEEDHAM's SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the show has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet at wusb.fm. Past people interviewed for the show include Rolfe Kent, Jordan Peterson, Carter Burwell, Chris Hedges, Howard Shore, Lalo Schifrin, Howard Bloom, Ricki Lake, Steve Brill, Emilio Estevez, Billy Joel, Lauren Greenfield, Robbie Dupree, and Aloe Blacc.





