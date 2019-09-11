Oprah to Sit Down With Bob Iger, Malcolm Gladwell & More on New SUPER SOUL SUNDAY

OWN announced today all-new episodes of its Emmy award-winning series "Super Soul Sunday" will premiere Sunday, September 15 at 11 a.m. ET/PT featuring thought-provoking, in-depth interviews with bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell (9/15), medical pioneer Dr. Dean Ornish, and his wife, Anne (9/22), "Emily Doe" in the Stanford University sexual assault case Chanel Miller (9/29), Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger (9/29), United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo (10/6), environmental activist Suzy Amis Cameron (10/13) and Buddhist nun Pema Chödrön (10/20).

The interviews will stream on "Super Soul Sunday" and Oprah's Facebook page during the broadcast airings and will also be available on "Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations" podcast.

Below are episode descriptions:

Super Soul Sunday: Malcolm Gladwell

Air date: Sunday, September 15 at 11 a.m. ET/PT

"Oprah's Super Soul Conversations" podcast date: Wednesday, September 18

Oprah Winfrey sits down with journalist, podcaster and bestselling author, Malcolm Gladwell. They discuss Gladwell's new book, "Talking to Strangers," where he examines his theory that prejudging people we do not know sometimes leads to dangerous consequences.

Super Soul Sunday: Dr. Dean and Anne Ornish

Air date: Sunday, September 22 at 11 a.m. ET/PT

"Oprah's Super Soul Conversations" podcast date: Wednesday, September 25

Oprah Winfrey invites medical pioneer Dr. Dean Ornish and his wife Anne to her vegetable garden in Maui. They talk about their new book, "Undo It!," which highlights four lifestyle changes they claim can reverse both chronic disease and the aging process.

Super Soul Sunday: Chanel Miller

Air date: Sunday, September 29 at 11 a.m. ET/PT

"Oprah's Super Soul Conversations" podcast date: Wednesday, October 2

Oprah Winfrey sits down with Chanel Miller, formerly known to the world as "Emily Doe," who was sexually assaulted on the Stanford University campus. In her memoir, "Know My Name," Chanel shares the aftermath of THE ASSAULT and trial that followed.

Super Soul Sunday: Bob Iger

Air date: Sunday, September 29 at 12 p.m. ET/PT

"Oprah's Super Soul Conversations" podcast date: Monday, September 23

Oprah Winfrey talks with Bob Iger, Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company. In his book, "The Ride of a Lifetime," Iger shares values and lessons he's learned from his legendary forty-plus-year career in the entertainment business.

Super Soul Sunday: Joy Harjo

Air date: Sunday, October 6 at 11 a.m. ET/PT

"Oprah's Super Soul Conversations" podcast date: Wednesday, October 9

Oprah Winfrey has a conversation with Joy Harjo, the first Native American to be named United States Poet Laureate. They discuss Harjo's tumultuous life, her career as an award-winning poet and her newest book of poetry, "An American Sunrise."

Super Soul Sunday: Suzy Amis Cameron

Air date: Sunday, October 13 at 11 a.m. ET/PT

"Oprah's Super Soul Conversations" podcast date: Wednesday, October 16

Oprah Winfrey sits down with environmental activist, actress and author, Suzy Amis Cameron. They discuss Cameron's new book, "OMD," where she asks readers to commit to one plant-based meal a day to help save the planet and improve health.

Super Soul Sunday: Pema Chödrön

Air date: Sunday, October 20 at 11 a.m. ET/PT

"Oprah's Super Soul Conversations" podcast date: Wednesday, October 23

In her flower garden in Maui, Oprah Winfrey talks with Buddhist nun, author and a pioneer of the mindfulness movement, Pema Chödrön. They examine Chödrön's new book, "Welcoming the Unwelcome," where she reminds us how to connect to our basic goodness.



