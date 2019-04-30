On Friday, With Guest Former Vice President Joe Biden, ABC's 'The View' Delivers Its Most-Watched Friday Telecast in 15 Months

ABC's "The View" averaged 2.707 million Total Viewers, 403,000 Women 25-54 and 280,000 Women 18-49, during the week of April 22, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.



"The View" improved on the previous week of originals (w/o 4/8/19) in Total Viewers (+12,000 - 2.707 million vs. 2.695 million).

On Friday (4/26/19), with guest former Vice President Joe Biden in his first interview since announcing his 2020 presidential run, "The View" delivered its most-watched Friday telecast (3.042 million) in 15 months - since 1/12/18.

Season to date, amongst all network and Syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs (24 Total), "The View" (2.848 million) ranks No. 4, trailing only "Dr. Phil" (4.175 million), "Ellen" (3.109 million) and "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (2.997 million).



Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Women 25-54 and Women 18-49, Live + SD Current Week (w/o 4/22/19), Previous Week (w/o 4/15/19) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/23/18). Most Current: 2018-2019 Season Broadcast Networks (9/24/18-4/28/19) and Syndication (9/4/18-4/29/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.

Photo credit: ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua





