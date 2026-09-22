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PRIMETIME Film Stars Robert Pattinson, Directed by Lance Oppenheim

The film directed by Lance Oppenheim features an ensemble cast and explores a pivotal moment in television history.

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PRIMETIME Film Stars Robert Pattinson, Directed by Lance Oppenheim

PRIMETIME, directed by Lance Oppenheim, is set in 2006 as To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen sets out to make television history.

The film stars Robert Pattinson, Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Phoebe Bridgers, Matthew Maher and Bokeem Woodbine, with Pattinson also producing. The film is inspired by true events and is only in theaters beginning September 25.

Tickets are available at app.a24films.com/ticketing/primetime/551.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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