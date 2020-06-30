OZARK to Return with an Expanded Final Season in Two Parts

Netflix's award-winning and critically-acclaimed family drama will return for a fourth and final season. The final season will be 14 episodes premiering in two parts, 7-episodes each. The new season will mark the final chapter in the Byrde family's journey from suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in the Ozarks.

Watch the announcement video below!

Emmy Award® Nominee Chris Mundy will return as showrunner, writer and executive producer and will reunite with Emmy Award® Winner Jason Bateman as the creative forces behind both parts of the new season. Also set to return for the final season are series stars Bateman, Emmy Award® Winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award® Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, and Lisa Emery. The series from MRC Television is executive produced by Bateman, Mundy, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque. Linney will also be a Co-Executive Producer for Season 4.

Chris Mundy, Executive Producer and Showrunner said "We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right. It's been such a great adventure for all of us -- both on screen and off -- so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

Jason Bateman, Executive Producer said "A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes. I'm excited to end with a bang(s)."

Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content said "Ozark is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim. We're so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show and can't wait to see how the Byrdes' journey comes to a close"

Since Ozark first premiered on Netflix in 2017, the series has garnered fourteen Emmy nominations with two wins, to date, for Jason Bateman for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and for Julia Garner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. The series has also garnered two Golden Globe nominations and six Screen Actor's Guild nominations for its stellar acting performances by Bateman, Garner and Laura Linney.

