OWN Launches 'The Oprah Winfrey Show The Podcast'

OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK announced today that it is opening the vault on the unforgettable and inspirational a-ha moments, ugly cries and surprises of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" with the launch of "The Oprah Winfrey Show The Podcast" on Tuesday, March 3. The show will be available on Apple Podcasts and other podcast platforms, and listeners can subscribe to the podcast athttp://ApplePodcasts.com/TheOprahWinfreyShow.

"As we head into a new decade, it's a great time for fans of 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' to revisit the joy, laughter and inspiration that kept us all tuning in daily for 25 years," said OWN president Tina Perry. "The Oprah Winfrey Show The Podcast" is the perfect opportunity to look back and reflect, take stock of how we've grown and to be reminded that we're all in this together."

The new podcast will draw on 25 years of the "The Oprah Winfrey Show," which aired from September 8, 1986 to May 25, 2011 - 4,561 episodes. The show remains the highest-rated daytime talk show in television history.

"The Oprah Winfrey Show The Podcast" will launch with 10 episodes on March 3, with new episodes launching each Tuesday. The first ten episodes will be some of the show's most popular, and represent a wide range of show topics including race in America, prescription drug addiction, divorce in America and weight loss, with popular guests that include favorites Dr. Oz, DR. PHIL and Suze Orman.





Related Articles View More TV Stories