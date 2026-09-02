OPERATION STAND-UP FOR SERVICE to Tour Europe with Armed Forces Entertainment

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Comedians Patrick DeGuire, Pete Lee, and Greg Morton will be touring as Operation Stand-Up for Service with Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) this September. The tour, which features 10 performances at bases across Europe, will run from September 10–23, 2026.

Patrick DeGuire began performing stand-up after losing significant vision and discovering that laughter was self-therapeutic. Soon after starting his comedy career, he won the Improv at Harrah's National Comedy Club Talent Search, which became the catalyst for pursuing a career in stand-up. DeGuire has appeared on national television, including Comedy Central, Comics Unleashed on CBS, and Que Locos on Galavision. His comedy has also been featured on nationally syndicated radio shows such as The Bob and Tom Show and National Public Radio. DeGuire has performed and toured with comedians including Tom Segura, Theo Von, Gary Owen, Tommy Davidson, Gabriel Iglesias, George Lopez, and Paul Rodriguez. In addition to headlining at top comedy clubs across the United States, he has performed for U.S. troops in Australia, the Bahamas, Bahrain, the Caribbean, Cuba (Guantanamo Bay), Diego Garcia, Djibouti, Greenland, Guam, Honduras, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates.

DeGuire's material explores the advantages and disadvantages of living with limited vision and the challenges that arise from it. He also discusses the obstacles of relationships and being a father and stepfather to eight children, and addresses an assortment of other topics that are insightful and hilarious.

Pete Lee is a stand-up comedian known for his multiple appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and his viral stand-up clips on Instagram and TikTok.

Lee was the first stand-up comedian to receive a standing ovation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and he has since made nine appearances on the show, including his most recent in 2025. Jimmy Fallon personally invited him after attending one of his live shows in New York City.

Lee's joyful humor comes from his Midwestern upbringing. Raised in Janesville, Wisconsin, by divorced parents and a 19-inch television, he was destined for a career in entertainment. Soon after moving to New York City, he was selected to perform at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, where he was voted a standout performer.

In 2008, Lee made his network television debut on NBC's Last Comic Standing, finishing as a semi-finalist. That same year, he made his acting debut on the CBS soap opera As The World Turns and filmed his Comedy Central Half Hour Special, which earned him a cult following. In 2021, he released his first one-hour stand-up special, Tall, Dark and Pleasant, on Showtime.

Most recently, Lee voiced the lead character Lamb in the Emmy Award-winning series Jam Van on YouTube Kids.

His other television appearances include VH1's Best Week Ever, TruTV's Greatest Ever, Nickelodeon's NFL Rush, TruTV's Comedy Knockout, Comedy Central's Roast Battle, and CBS's Late Show with David Letterman.

At the age of 16, Greg Morton worked his first job at a local department store, serving as a public address announcer. The same voice that grabbed the attention of shoppers went on to wow the judges on Season 14 of America's Got Talent, prompting Howie Mandel to say, 'I can't believe there isn't a banner with your name on it in Vegas!'

Since then, Morton has performed on and hosted AGT Superstars LIVE in Las Vegas at the Luxor Hotel. He also served as the host of Mad Apple!, Cirque du Soleil's latest hit show at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino. Audiences may also recognize him from his viral videos or his Dry Bar Comedy special.

Morton's latest comedy album, In the Future, is currently in rotation on SiriusXM.

Armed Forces Entertainment delivers world-class entertainment to U.S. troops and their families overseas, strengthening their resilience, boosting morale, and contributing to readiness. These engaging experiences connect servicemembers to home, foster a sense of belonging, ease the challenges of deployment, and support their mental health.

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