Pete Lee on His Second Divorce and Finding Love Again on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Comedian Pete Lee brought his stand-up set to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, covering material drawn from his second divorce and the relationship that followed it. The appearance gave Lee a late-night platform to turn personal upheaval into comedy, addressing both the end of his marriage and how he met his new girlfriend.

The set touched on the experience of going through a second divorce, a subject Lee mines for self-aware humor, and the unexpected turn of finding a new relationship in its aftermath. His material stayed grounded in the kind of observational, personal storytelling that has made him a recurring presence on late-night television.

Lee's appearance is part of a longer history with THE TONIGHT SHOW, and the clip references his multiple stand-up spots on the program over the years. That track record of return bookings places him among THE COMEDIANS the show has consistently brought back for stand-up sets rather than desk interviews.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON airs weeknights at 11:35 ET on NBC and is available to stream on Peacock.

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