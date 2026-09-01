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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Matt Damon, Mike D

Callum Turner, Karlie Kloss, Chase Stokes and Anthony Michael Hall round out the upcoming guest lineup.

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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Matt Damon, Mike D

NBC has issued a new round of guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, detailing a run of episodes set to feature Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey, Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler, Jim Gaffigan, Karlie Kloss, Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes, Matt Damon, Anthony Michael Hall and Mike D. Musical performances across the episodes are set to come from Feid, Chance the Rapper, Bebe Rexha, THE STRAY CATS, Phoebe Bridgers and Mike D 5D.

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' Listings: September 1 - September 8

Tuesday, September 1: Guests include Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey and musical guest Feid. (OAD 7/30/26)

Wednesday, September 2: Guests include Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler and musical guest Chance the Rapper. (OAD 8/3/26)

Thursday, September 3: Guests include Jim Gaffigan, Karlie Kloss and musical guest Bebe Rexha. (OAD 7/27/26)

Friday, September 4: Guests include Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes and musical guest The Stray Cats. (OAD 8/18/26)

Monday, September 7: Guests include Matt Damon, Anthony Michael Hall and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. (OAD 7/14/26)

Tuesday, September 8: Guests include Mike D and musical guest Mike D 5D. Show #2336

**denotes changes or additions

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