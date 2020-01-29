ONE PIECE Manga Will Be Adapted to Series

Variety reports that Netflix is adapting the world-famous manga "One Piece" into a live-action series.

The series has received a ten-episode order from the streamer. Development began in 2017.

"One Piece" centers around Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who embarks on a journey to become king of the pirates and find the celebrated "One Piece" treasure.

Eiichiro Oda wrote the manga, which has sold over 460 million copies worldwide.

Read the original story on Variety.





