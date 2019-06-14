Noticias Telemundo to Livestream Presidential Candidate Forum Hosted by Naleo

Noticias Telemundo today announced the exclusive livestream of a Presidential Candidate Forum hosted by the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) in the context of its 36th Annual Conference taking place in Miami, Florida at Telemundo Center on Friday, June 21 from 9 to 11:15 AM ET. The forum will be available live with simultaneous translation to Spanish via NoticiasTelemundo.com, the NOTICIAS TELEMUNDO mobile app, and NOTICIAS TELEMUNDO properties on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. An additional livestream in English will be available on the Noticias Telemundo Youtube channel.

A total of eight presidential candidates have confirmed their participation, including Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, IN), Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Julián Castro, Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT), U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell (D CA-15) and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

NALEO is hosting the presidential candidate forum in partnership with Presenting Sponsor Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo as part of this year's NALEO 36thAnnual Conference (June 20-22, 2019). Taking place on June 21 at Telemundo Center headquarters in Miami, the Forum will offer candidates seeking the support of the nation's fastest growing population of new voters a unique opportunity to engage Latino leadership on the issues that matter most to the Latino community.

The forum takes place days before the first Democratic Presidential Debate of the 2020 electoral cycle, which will be broadcast exclusively by Telemundo, NBC News and MSNBC. The occasion will mark the first time in history that a Hispanic network broadcasts a first Democratic presidential debate.





Related Articles View More TV Stories