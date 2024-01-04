Nominees Announced For The 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards

The Costume Designers Guild announced TODAY the official nominees list for the 26th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards).

Celebrating excellence in film, television, short form costume design, and costume illustration, the annual CDGA ceremony will take place on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at NeueHouse Hollywood. Winners in the nine categories will be announced live at the event.

The 26th CDGA host, presenters, sponsors and additional honorees will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on the awards show, please visit the CDGA on X, Instagram and Facebook.

"I am delighted to extend my sincere congratulations to all the nominees for this year's CDGA. It is with immense pride that this year our union will be including and celebrating all CDG classifications, including costume designers, assistant costume designers, and costume illustrators. Your remarkable contributions have elevated the art of costume design, and we look forward to honoring and recognizing your outstanding work during this special event. Best wishes to each nominee,” said Terry Gordon, President of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892.

26th CDGA NOMINEES:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

· American Fiction - Rudy Mance

· May December - April Napier

· NYAD - Kelli Jones

· Renfield - Lisa Lovaas

· Saltburn - Sophie Canale

Excellence in Period Film

· Killers of the Flower Moon - Jacqueline West

· Maestro - Mark Bridges

· Napoleon - Janty Yates & Dave Crossman

· Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick

· Poor Things - Holly Waddington

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

· Barbie - Jacqueline Durran

· Haunted Mansion - Jeffrey Kurland

· The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - Trish Summerville

· The Little Mermaid - Colleen Atwood & Christine Cantella

· Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire - Stephanie Porter

Excellence in Contemporary Television

· The Bear: Fishes - Courtney Wheeler

· BEEF: The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain - Helen Huang

· The Last of Us: Endure and Survive - Cynthia Ann Summers

· The Morning Show: The Kármán Line - Sophie de Rakoff & Debra McGuire

· Poker Face: The Orpheus Syndrome - Trayce Gigi Field

Excellence in Period Television

· The Crown: Ritz - Amy Roberts

· Daisy Jones & the Six: Track 8: Looks Like We Made It - Denise Wingate

· George & Tammy: Two Story House - Mitchell Travers

· The Gilded Age: You Don't Even Like Opera - Kasia Walicka Maimone & Patrick Wiley

· The Great: Choose Your Weapon - Sharon Long

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

· Ahsoka: Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord - Shawna Trpcic

· Loki: 1893 - Christine Wada

· The Mandalorian: Chapter 22: Guns for Hire - Shawna Trpcic

· What We Do in the Shadows: Pride Parade - Laura Montgomery

· The Witcher: The Art of the Illusion - Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

· A Black Lady Sketch Show: Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty's Out - Michelle Page Collins

· Dancing with the Stars: Monster Night - Steven Norman Lee & Daniela Gschwendtner

· The Masked Singer: '80s Night - Tim Chappel

· The Masked Singer: One Hit Wonders Night - Marina Toybina & Steven Norman Lee

· Saturday Night Live: Aubrey Plaza Host - Tom Broecker, Christina Natividad & Ashley Dudek

Excellence in Short Form Design

· American Horror Story: Delicate | Official Teaser (Commercial) - Paula Bradley

· Blink 182 - DANCE WITH ME (Music Video) - Julie Vogel

· Great Acting or Great Taste - Pepsi (Commercial) - Heather Allison

· Jack's New Angle (Doritos Superbowl) (Commercial) - Trayce Gigi Field

· Madonna X Vanity Fair - The Enlightenment (Short Film) - B. Åkerlund

Excellence in Costume Illustration

· 1923: War and the Turquoise Tide - Maggie S. Chan

· Haunted Mansion - Barbra Araujo

· The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Song Songbirds & Snakes - Oksana Nedavniaya

· Loki: 1893 - Felipe Sanchez

· Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire - Jason Pastrana