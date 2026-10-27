Noah Wyle Named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2026

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Noah Wyle has been named People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2026, a title announced and discussed during an appearance on TODAY. The recognition puts a spotlight on Wyle's long-running work in television medical dramas.

Wyle is known for starring in the medical dramas The Pitt and ER, two of the longest-standing entries in the genre on American television. His career has been closely tied to portrayals of doctors and hospital settings across both series.

The TODAY appearance centered on Wyle's reaction to being selected for the honor and what the recognition means following his work on The Pitt and ER. The segment framed the announcement as a career moment tied directly to his television roles.

The appearance offered Wyle a chance to speak publicly about the announcement shortly after it was made, with TODAY serving as the venue for his first comments on the honor.

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