THE PITT Team Honored at Cedars-Sinai Sunset Soirée Gala

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The Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors hosted the Sunset Soirée at the Warner Bros. Studio Lot, where the gala raised over $3.1 million (and counting) in critical funds for the Board of Governors Innovation to Impact campaign, accelerating groundbreaking medical research and advancing patient care.

The gala honored the team behind the Max Original award-winning medical drama 'The Pitt,' including star and executive producer Noah Wyle, executive producer and director John Wells and creator and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill, with the Hollywood Leadership Award for their authentic portrayal of emergency medicine. Philanthropists Jaime and Andrew Schwartzberg were also honored with the Philanthropic Leadership Award. The event was capped off with a special performance by award-winning musician Andy Grammer.

The Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors honored award-winning medical drama 'The Pitt' and its star and executive producer Noah Wyle, executive producer and director John Wells and creator and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill at a Sunset Soirée on the Warner Bros. Studios lot in Burbank. The evening also celebrated philanthropists Jaime and Andrew Schwartzberg, bringing together more than 750 leaders from entertainment, healthcare, business, finance, law and philanthropy.

Ahead of accepting the honor, Wyle shared his connection to Cedars-Sinai by saying, 'As an Angeleno, I've got a lot of ties to Cedars, my first child was born at Cedars,' on the red carpet. Wyle further emphasized the deep bond between 'The Pitt' and the hospital by saying, 'A lot of our background nurses and experts come from the Cedars staff, so we owe them a debt of gratitude that we're just paying back a small percentage of tonight, by trying to raise the money.'

While onstage, Jaime Schwartzberg shared why Cedars-Sinai is so important to their family. She said, 'Andrew and I are incredibly honored to receive the Philanthropic Leadership Award from an institution that has meant so much to our family. Our relationship with Cedars began at one of the most frightening times in our lives, when our youngest daughter, Kate, had serious medical complications and ended up in Cedars in an induced coma.' She continued, 'When you're a parent in that situation your entire world becomes very small. All that matters is your child and the people caring for her. We will never forget the extraordinary doctors and nurses at Cedars who cared for Kate and for all of us during that time.'

Attendees raised more than $3.1 million and counting to support the Board of Governors Innovation to Impact campaign, a $60 million fundraising initiative focused on advancing early-stage research across five critical areas: children's health, cancer, neurosciences, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and aging. Scientific discoveries in single-cell technology are central to the initiative, empowering investigators to study diseased cells at the individual level to uncover root causes of complex medical conditions and develop new care options for patients.

'With deep appreciation, I recognize the Board of Governors for extraordinary generosity and commitment to advancing discovery,' said Peter L. Slavin, MD, president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai. 'The Board of Governors' work empowers Cedars-Sinai investigators to pursue bold ideas, translate breakthroughs into care, and create new hope for patients and families.'

Actress Katherine LaNasa, who also stars in 'The Pitt,' presented The Hollywood Leadership Award to Wyle, Wells and Gemmill. The award recognizes the series' authentic portrayal of life in the emergency department and its commitment to depicting the realities of emergency medicine with accuracy and heart.

While honoring her colleagues onstage, LaNasa said, 'Fate and HBO brought these remarkable men together to bring 'The Pitt' into being. John creates a culture of respect in which artists can do their best work. Scott protects the show's vision, truth and authenticity. And Noah sets the standard for our ensemble with his generosity and humility. They inspire us every day.' LaNasa continued to a standing ovation from the crowd, 'If you wonder what inspires them, we just saw the answer a few minutes ago. It's Dr. Sam Torbati and his team and the healthcare professionals at hospitals across Los Angeles who meet some of the hardest moments of our lives with presence of mind and heart. Dana, the character I play, is a love letter to the nurses whose skill, strength and kindness have meant so much in my own life.'

The Schwartzberg family received the Philanthropic Leadership Award in recognition of their decades of meaningful service, mentorship and transformative support of Cedars-Sinai's mission and the wellbeing of the broader Los Angeles community.

The historic Warner Bros. Studios lot - home to the sound stage where 'The Pitt' is filmed - was transformed into an immersive Hollywood experience centered on purpose and celebration. Guests, including Fiona Dourif, Grant Show, Scott Budnick, Katie Wincor Hacker and more, enjoyed special presentations and a live auction featuring a luxury vacation to Cabo, tickets to the global premiere of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' and an exclusive opportunity to travel aboard the Los Angeles Rams' team charter for an unforgettable away-game weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Award-winning musician Andy Grammer closed the evening with a special performance of 'Love Showed Up,' from his forthcoming sixth studio album, 'Big Stupid Heart,' out October 16 via S-Curve Records/Hollywood Records, along with fan favorite songs including 'Keep Your Head Up,' 'Don't Give Up on Me' and his smash hit 'Honey, I'm Good,' which had the audience singing along.

Event sponsor and acclaimed Beverly Hills steakhouse Steak 48 rounded out the evening with a signature pop-up dining experience, bringing the popular restaurant's cuisine to the gala. It was joined by sponsors including Warner Bros. Discovery, Warner Bros. Television, HBO Max, Douglas Emmett, Smidt Foundation, City National Bank, Adi & Jerry Greenberg, alongside restaurant and in-kind partners including A3 visual, Aero, Amazon Web Services, Chameleon Beverage, EZPZ, FabFitFun, Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane, Los Angeles Rams, Sōgo, Sweetgreen, Levain, Pink's Hot Dogs, and Van Leeuwen.

The Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors is a community of visionary philanthropic leaders helping to define the future of healthcare. Established by the Cedars-Sinai Board of Directors in 1971, the Board of Governors has become the primary fundraising and leadership development group at Cedars-Sinai. Its mission is to support the medical center's foremost clinical programs, biomedical research and community outreach by providing financial resources, educational programs and volunteer opportunities.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors



Photo Credit: Getty Images for Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors

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