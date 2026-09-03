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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Nicole Kidman, Leon Bridges

Domhnall Gleeson, Michael Strahan and Chase Stokes are also among the guests set to appear on the late-night program.

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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Nicole Kidman, Leon Bridges

NBC has issued a new round of guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, detailing a run of episodes set to feature Jim Gaffigan, Karlie Kloss, Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes, Matt Damon, Anthony Michael Hall, Sandra Bullock, Mike D, Matthew McConaughey, Alix Earle, Nicole Kidman and Domhnall Gleeson. Musical performances across the episodes are set to come from Bebe Rexha, The Stray Cats, Phoebe Bridgers, Mike D 5D, Riley Green and Leon Bridges.

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' Listings: September 3 - September 10

Thursday, September 3: Guests include Jim Gaffigan, Karlie Kloss and musical guest Bebe Rexha. (OAD 7/27/26)

Friday, September 4: Guests include Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes and musical guest The Stray Cats. (OAD 8/18/26)

Monday, September 7: Guests include Matt Damon, Anthony Michael Hall and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. (OAD 7/14/26)

Tuesday, September 8: Guests include Sandra Bullock, Mike D and musical guest Mike D 5D. Show #2336

Wednesday, September 9: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, Alix Earle and musical guest Riley Green. Show #2337

**Thursday, September 10: Guests include Nicole Kidman, Domhnall Gleeson and musical guest Leon Bridges. Show #2338

**denotes changes or additions

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