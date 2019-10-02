Nickelodeon Sets Premiere Date for New Family Music Competition

Nickelodeon has set the premiere date for its brand-new music competition series, America's Most Musical Family: Friday, Nov. 1, at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT). 30 talented family bands performing in all genres take center stage in front of celebrity judges Grammy Award-winning global superstar Ciara, digital media sensation David Dobrik, Pop icon and Broadway star Debbie Gibson and show host, singer and television personality Nick Lachey to compete for a recording contract with Republic Records and the chance to win a $250,000 cash prize in partnership with Capri Sun 100% Juice.

The premiere of America's Most Musical Family will simulcast across BET, MTV, MTV2, Nicktoons, Paramount Network, TeenNick, TV Land and VH1 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT), with new episodes airing every Friday night on Nickelodeon.

America's Most Musical Family kicks off with the following five family bands ready to battle it out with their very own take on hit songs: Nashville, Tennessee's eight-member group The Rees Family ("Walking on Sunshine"); New Jersey's band of brothers, Wanmor, whose father is Wanye from Boyz II Men ("It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday"); From Rancho Santa Margarita, California, harmonizing sisters and human beat box brother Juat Sibs ("Honeymoon Avenue"); Brother and sister duo Juna N Joey from West Palm Beach, Florida ("Beautiful Crazy"); and San Jacinto, California's sibling quartet The Mitchells ("We Got the Beat").

America's Most Musical Family is produced by Industrial Media's Emmy Award-winning The Intellectual Property Corporation, with IPC's Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman (Undercover Boss, So You Think You Can Dance), Claire Kosloff and showrunner Jeff Boggs (Nashville Star, Who Will Rock You?) as Executive Producers. Ciara also serves as Executive Producer, alongside Republic Records and Nickelodeon's Rob Bagshaw and Paul J Medford. The series is directed by Julia Knowles (The X Factor, MTV Europe Music Awards), with stage design by Emmy Award-winning set designer Anton Goss (The Voice, Shark Tank). Production of America's Most Musical Family is overseen for Nickelodeon by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content.

Watch a sneak peek here:





