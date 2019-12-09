Nickelodeon Debuts Brand-New Animated Series IT'S PONY Jan. 18

Life is more exciting, fun, and unpredictable with a pony, as seen in Nickelodeon's new original animated series It's Pony, premiering Saturday, Jan. 18. The 20-episode series follows the comedic adventures of Annie and her best friend, who just so happens to be an enthusiastic, unpredictable, and carefree pony. Following its premiere, It's Pony will continue to air Saturdays on Nickelodeon and will air internationally in April 2020.

The series stars Jessica DiCicco (Adventure Time) as Annie, an optimistic and determined farm girl living in the city with her family and best friend Pony; Josh Zuckerman (Strange Angel) as Pony, who is naïve and impulsive, but loves Annie more than anything; Abe Benrubi (E.R.) as Dad, who treats Pony as a nuisance, but recognizes the special bond he shares with Annie; and India de Beaufort (All Hail King Julien) as Mom, who loves Annie and Pony's relationship and always has a new project in the works.

Additional cast members bringing characters to life include: Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle) as Annie's friend Fred; Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) as Annie's friend Brian; Rosario Dawson (Rent) as Annie's school principal Ms. Ramiro; Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains) as the landlord Mr. Pancks; and Megan Hilty (Smash) as the too-obsessed-with-Pony friend Beatrice.

Throughout the season, the series will explore the everyday life and hijinks of two best friends whose optimism and enthusiasm turn any situation from ordinary to extraordinary. Whether making an epic quest down the street to mail a letter, heroically saving the local playground with a bake sale, or simply getting a haircut, Pony and Annie always stick together because life is better as a pair.

Created by Ant Blades, It's Pony is inspired by a short from Nickelodeon's 2015 International Animated Shorts Program. A pre-released episode will be available starting Wednesday, Dec. 25 on the Nick App, Nick On Demand, and YouTube.

Watch a preview here:





