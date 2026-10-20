Nick Kroll to Host and Executive Produce LOL: LAST ONE LAUGHING US Edition

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Amazon MGM Studios announced that Nick Kroll will host the US edition of the BAFTA award-winning format, LOL: Last One Laughing, the hit comedy variety series streaming exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The series is produced by Fulwell Entertainment.

The premise is devilishly simple: ten of the top comics and comedic actors are thrown together for six hours with one impossible mandate — make everyone else lose it without so much as cracking a smile themselves. Every ounce of comedic firepower is fair game: improv, characters, bits, physical comedy, and sheer absurdity. But it's not just each other they need to worry about — the game is loaded with twists, surprises, and comedic curveballs designed to ambush even the steeliest contestants. The rules? You laugh, you lose. And with Nick Kroll running the show, good luck not losing.

Kroll, who serves as an executive producer on the series, has spent his career making people laugh against their will across television, film, stand-up, and Broadway — is uniquely equipped to preside over the comedic chaos. As host, he'll have a front-row seat to the mayhem, serving as ringmaster, instigator, and the one person in the room who's actually allowed to laugh.

'I have loved this show in other countries and cannot wait to get the funniest people in the US together and watch them not laugh,' says Kroll. 'This format is pure joy and I'm thrilled to be a part of it!'

'Nick Kroll's sharp wit and love of mischief make him the perfect person to lead LOL: Last One Laughing, and we're lucky to have him on the team,' said Jenn Levy, Head of Nonfiction, Amazon MGM Studios. 'Asking people not to laugh around Nick feels almost unfair. This beloved format has delighted audiences around the world, and we can't wait to see Nick put some of America's funniest people through the ultimate test: keeping a straight face.'

LOL: Last One Laughing is adapted from the hit Amazon Original series from Japan, Documental, owned by Yoshimoto Kogyo. A global comedy phenomenon, the Last One Laughing format is one of the most watched Prime Originals internationally and has had successful local versions in over 25 territories. Local celebrity hosts have included Jimmy Carr (UK), Graham Norton (Ireland), Jay Baruchel (Canada), Eugenio Derbez (Mexico), Michael 'Bully' Herbig (Germany), Philippe Lacheau (France), Rebel Wilson (Australia), and Trevor Noah (South Africa).

Executive Producers are Ben Winston, Emma Conway, and Eric Pankowski, who will also serve as showrunner. Kroll and Good At Business also executive produce.

About Fulwell Entertainment

Fulwell Entertainment is a global entertainment group championing stories and moments at the intersection of sports, music, entertainment, and technology. Through its award-winning studio and consumer-facing brands, Fulwell engages audiences worldwide with innovative and impactful content including 'The Grammys,' 'One Shot with Ed SHeeran,' 'The Kardashians,' 'Friends: The Reunion,' 'World Cup After Hours with James Corden,' 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series,' 'Wicked: One Wonderful Night,' 'Harry Styles: One Night In Manchester,' and the 'Disney at the Hollywood Bowl' franchise. Following its production of the Olympics closing ceremony handover from host city Paris to Los Angeles, starring Tom Cruise, Fulwell is producing the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Fulwell Entertainment is the winner of 26 Emmy Awards, 3 BAFTA Awards, 3 Producers Guild Awards, 6 Critics' Choice Awards, and 3 Rose d'Or Awards.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast selection of premium movies, series, live sports and free ad-supported (FAST) Channels in one app across thousands of devices. Customers can discover Prime Originals from Amazon MGM Studios alongside an unmatched library of licensed movies and series; Prime-exclusive tier 1 live sports; and playback features like X-Ray and Shop the Show that enhance the viewing experience.

All customers, with or without Prime, can also access 100+ add-on streaming subscriptions (AMC+, Apple TV, FOX One, HBO Max, MGM+, Paramount+, Peacock Premium Plus, STARZ, Wonder Project, and more), 900+ FAST Channels, and the largest selection of titles available to rent or buy.

In April 2026, Amazon shared Prime Video is a large and profitable business in its own right.

Prime Video is one of many benefits included with a Prime membership, which bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment. U.S. Prime members can share benefits, including Prime Video, through Amazon Family.

Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe







Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe

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