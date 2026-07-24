Kerri Kenney-Silver on THE FOUR SEASONS, RENO 911 & Her Dad's Cocoa Puffs Legacy

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Kerri Kenney-Silver sat down with guest host Colman Domingo on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE to talk about THE FOUR SEASONS, the show she and Domingo filmed together, touching on the travel involved in making the series. The conversation ranged from the professional to the unexpectedly personal, with Kenney-Silver discussing what it was like to share close quarters with Domingo during production, including an admission about the kind of comfort level that develops on location shoots.

Kenney-Silver is known for her long run on RENO 911, and she spoke about working alongside Niecy Nash-Betts on that series. She also recounted an embarrassing moment when she was convinced she had spotted her friend Nick Kroll in public, only to discover she had approached the wrong person entirely.

One of the more unexpected disclosures in the interview involved her family background. Kenney-Silver revealed that her father was THE VOICE behind the bird in the long-running Cocoa Puffs cereal advertising campaign, the character known for going "cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs."

Domingo is currently guest hosting JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, a stint that has included interviews with a range of guests across the episode run.

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