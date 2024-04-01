New York Based Director and Palmetto High Alumni Will Premiere at Miami Film Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adios Abuelita, Director Anthony Romaguera’s second short film, follows a young Cuban-American man coming to terms with the fact that he is the broken link in a cultural chain while sending his Abuela's ashes out to sea in Miami Beach. It will make its world premiere on Sunday, April 7, 4:30 PM EST at the 41st Annual Miami Film Festival during the Slipped On A Plantain Peel (Shorts Block) in the Bill Cosford Cinema. The movie was produced through PARK BENCH Pictures, a full-service video and film production company co-founded by Romaguera’s long-time collaborator, and fellow FSU Film alumni, Nathan Crane Cohen.

“The film explores grief and the gradual loss of culture through familial generations,” said Romaguera. “It balances drama and comedy to shine a light on relatable feelings for Americanized generations of immigrant families.”

The Cuban-American director was born and raised in Miami, Florida, where he attended Palmetto High School (2010–2014) and later received a BFA from the College of Motion Picture Arts at Florida State University (2018). After graduation, he moved to New York City, where he presently lives and works as a Post Production Coordinator at Company 3, “a comprehensive post production facility for features, episodic, commercials, and music videos known for its creative color artistry, pioneering technology, and global reach.” Romaguera’s professional credits include the Oscar-nominated film Maestro.Before joining Company 3, Romaguera worked as a Post Production Associate Producer for Miami-based production company Options Unlimited Inc. under local icon and longtime producer Fran Mires, as an Art Department Assistant for ABC Studios, as an Art Department Assistant for the 2021 film Here Todaydirected by Billy Crystal, and as an Office Production Assistant for NBC.

Romaguera’s directorial debut, Fracture, was featured in Autumn’s Dawn Film Festival, Catalina Film Festival, New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival, First Glance Film Festival Los Angeles, New York Shorts International Film Festival, and Atlanta Horror Film Festival. His editing vision in The Show Must Go On, was showcased in the New York International Film Awards, New York Shorts International Film Festival, Autumn’s Dawn Film Festival, Los Angeles International Film Festival, Valencia Indie Film Festival, Oregon Documentary Film Festival, Outer Banks Film Festival, First Glance Film Festival Los Angeles, Sarasota Film Festival, New York CineFest, Manhattan Film Festival, and The American Pavilion Emerging Filmmaker Showcase at Cannes. The director is currently scripting his first feature-length film.

Romaguera lives with his middle school sweetheart and wife, Victoria Martinez, and their two cats in Washington Heights. She attended New World School of the Arts in Miami and received her BA in Art History from Barnard College, Columbia University, and is working towards an MA in Non-Profit Management from Columbia University’s School of Professional Studies. Victoria currently works at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.