New 90 Day Fiancé Series LOVE GAMES Coming to discovery+

Ready, set, match! 24 couples from the 90 Day universe are going head-to-head to earn the franchise's ultimate bragging rights when LOVE GAMES premieres on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service, on February 8. Nothing is out of bounds with these couples who have defeated distance, cultural and language barriers, meddling in-laws and everything in between in fierce match-ups with questions ranging from their juiciest secrets and most annoying habits to just how well they REALLY know each other. Whether they're bruising egos ("What's something your partner thinks they're good at, but really they aren't?") or flirting with disaster ("If I could date anyone from the 90 Day Fiancé universe other than my partner, who would it be?"), expect playful banter, plenty of eye-rolling, and a fresh glimpse into their lives.

This brand-new elimination-style game show features three preliminary rounds of questions before culminating in a jaw-dropping finale where viewers' favorite couples from the 90 Day franchise compete against each other to win the first ever 90 Day championship and LOVE GAMES trophy. Hosted by Sukanya ("Suki") Krishnan, who most recently hosted TLC's late-night relationship series, FIND LOVE LIVE, here is how the game is played:

Round 1 (8 episodes) - 3 couples compete in each episode, earning points for correct answers, winner advances straight to the semi-finals, second place advances to wild card round, third place is eliminated

Round 2: Wild Card (4 episodes) - 2 couples compete in each episode, winner advances to semi-finals, second place is eliminated

Round 3: Semi-Finals (4 episodes) - 3 couples compete in each episode, winner advances to finals, second and third place are eliminated

Round 4: Finals (1 episode) - 4 couples compete, winner takes the takes the trophy and the ultimate prize, Bragging Rights!

LOVE GAMES is a self-shot, remote production, with couples competing from their homes.

The 90 Day couples featured in LOVE GAMES are:

Elizabeth & Andrei

Robert & Anny

​Steven & Olga

Larissa & Eric

Blake & Jasmin

Rachel & Jon

Alan & Kirlyam

Stacey & Florian

Kalani & Asuel​u

Russ & Pao

Larry & Jenny

Tiffany & Ronald

Anna & Mursel

Kyle & Noon

Angela & Michael

Colt & Debbie

Brett & Daya

Evelyn & David

Darcey & Georgi

Benjamin & Akinyi

Tania & Syngin

Emily & Sasha

Corey & Evelin

David & Annie

90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE GAMES is produced by Sharp Entertainment, an Industrial Media company.