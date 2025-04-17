Netflix's THE SANDMAN Returns for Second and Final Season in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix's epic fantasy series The Sandman will return for its second and final season in two Volumes this July. Volume 1 is set to premiere on July 3, 2025 with 6 episodes, with Volume 2 premiering on July 24.

In Season 2, after a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything.

Based on the comic series, the second season of The Sandman will tell Dream's story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion. The series stars Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, Barry Sloane, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Razane Jammal, Ruairi O’Connor, Freddie Fox, Clive Russell, Laurence O’Fuarain, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Jack Gleeson, Indya Moore, and Steve Coogan.

Allan Heinberg serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer for the series, which is based on the DC comic by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith, and Mike Dringenberg.

