Netflix's HIS THREE DAUGHTERS With Carrie Coon Will Release This Fall

Netflix has unveiled the debut date of the feature film His Three Daughters, starring Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen, and Natasha Lyonne. Alongside the announcement, the studio has dropped two first-look images which can be seen below.

From writer-director Azazel Jacobs (French Exit, The Lovers) comes this bittersweet and often funny story of an elderly patriarch and the three grown daughters who come to be with him in his final days. KATIE (Carrie Coon) is a controlling Brooklyn mother dealing with a wayward teenage daughter; free-spirited Christina (Elizabeth Olsen) is a different kind of mom, separated from her offspring for the first time; and Rachel (Natasha Lyonne) is a sports-betting stoner who has never left her father’s apartment — much to the chagrin of her half-sisters, who share a different mother and worldview. Continuing his astute exploration of family dynamics in close-knit spaces, Jacobs follows the siblings over the course of three volatile days, as death looms, grievances erupt, and love seeps through the cracks of a fractured home.

In addition to the trio, the cast includes Rudy Galvan, Jose Febus, Jasmine Bracey, with Jay O. Sanders and Jovan Adepo.

The film will be released in select theaters on September 6, before hitting Netflix on September 20.

