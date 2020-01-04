Netflix Unveils Several New Page To Screen Movies Hitting the Streaming Service in 2020

BroadwayWorld Books frequently chronicles the path books take as they're picked up for the silver screen, television, or streaming services. In recent years, Netflix has been aggressively perusing bookstores to find the next successful series. This past month, the Witcher series by Andrzej Sapkowski did so well, the publisher broke stock and the books are on back-order. Netflix just announced a long list of movies coming out on its platform in 2020, and many of them are book adaptations.

Here is a working list of titles, with release dates still to be determined unless otherwise stated:

THE LAST THING HE WANTED (Based on the novel by Joan Didion), starring Anne Hathaway -TBD (January 27th at Sundance)

TO ALL THE BOYS: P.S., I STILL LOVE YOU (Based on the novel by Jenny Han), starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo - out February 12th

ALL THE BRIGHT PLACES (Based on the novel by Jennifer Niven), starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith - out February 28th

SHADOW AND BONE (Based on the Shadow and Bone trilogy and Six of Crows duology by Leigh Bardugo), starring Ben Barnes and an ensemble cast BroadwayWorld previous featured here -TBD

REBECCA (Based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier), starring Lily James and Armie Hammer -TBD

HILLBILLY ELEGY (Based on the memoir by J.D. Vance), starring Amy Adams, Glenn Close, and Gabriel Basso -TBD

As more information is released about each movie/series, including release dates and trailers, BroadwayWorld Books will keep you updated!





