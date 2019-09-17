Netflix Launches LIVING UNDOCUMENTED, Executive Produced by Selena Gomez, on October 2

Selena Gomez executive produces Netflix's Living Undocumented, which is launching globally on October 2nd.

Watch the trailer below!

In 2018, eight undocumented families took the extraordinary risk of allowing film crews to chronicle their lives as they faced potential deportation. Ranging from harrowing to hopeful, their journeys illuminate and humanize the complex U.S. immigration system. Living Undocumented depicts the struggles many must endure in their quest to pursue the American dream.

Living Undocumented is co-directed by Aaron Saidman and Anna Chai and is executive produced by Emmy®-winning executive producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman via Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation banner, along with executive producers Selena Gomez, Mandy Teefey, Anna Chai and Sean O'Grady.

Quote from executive producer Selena Gomez: "I chose to produce this series, Living Undocumented, because over the past few years, the word immigrant has seemingly become a negative word. My hope is that the series can shed light on what it's like to live in this country as an undocumented immigrant firsthand, from the courageous people who have chosen to share their stories."

Quote from series co-director and executive producer Aaron Saidman:"Living Undocumented is designed to illuminate one of the most important issues of our time. But rather than discussing this issue with only statistics and policy debates, we wanted viewers to hear directly from the immigrants themselves, in their own words, with all the power and emotion that these stories reflect."





