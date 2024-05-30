Netflix Greenlights Next Iteration of LIFE ON OUR PLANET Series Franchise

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has announced the Life on Our Planet series will return with an evolution of the franchise.

The new, four-episode untitled documentary series will tell the story of the rise and fall of the dinosaurs – where they came from, why they mattered, how they evolved and how they met their ultimate fate.

The new series will once again be narrated by Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman; Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) returns for visual effects and animation; Grammy Award-winner Lorne Balfe will return as composer.

The showrunner is Dan Tapster and the series director is Nick Shoolingin-Jordan. Executive Producers include Steven Spielberg, Keith Scholey, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey.

“It is an extraordinary privilege to bring the most iconic creatures in Earth's history to the screen. This series, covering 170 million years, will immerse viewers in the awe-inspiring world of dinosaurs, capturing the majesty and drama of their lives in unprecedented detail.” said Dan Tapster, showrunner at Silverback Films.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner again with our good friends at Silverback, Netflix and ILM as we transport audiences back in time to the age of the dinosaurs and bring these wonderful extinct creatures back to life in all their beautiful glory,” said Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Executive Producers and Presidents of Amblin Television & Documentaries

Life on Our Planet premiered on Netflix in October 2023 and is the story of life’s epic, four billion-year journey on Earth, told through its ruling dynasties, the underdogs who defied the odds to survive, and the cataclysmic events that reshaped it.

