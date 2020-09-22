Netflix Cancels THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE

Taron Egerton, Nathalie Emmanuel, and more starred.

"The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" has been canceled at Netflix after one season.

A prequel series to the original 1982 Jim Henson film, the series told the story of a group of young Gelflings who discover that their overlords - the evil, hideous Skeksis - are duplicitous and plan to consume their subjects' life energy via the dark crystal in order to fuel their own.

"We can confirm that there will not be an additional season of 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.' We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of 'The Dark Crystal' saga concludes and we'll look for ways to tell that story in the future," said executive producer Lisa Henson. "Our company has a legacy of creating rich and complex worlds that require technical innovation, artistic excellence, and masterful storytelling. Our history also includes productions that are enduring, often finding and growing their audience over time and proving again and again that fantasy and Science fiction genres reflect eternal messages and truths that are always relevant. We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realize this ambitious series; we are deeply proud of our work on 'Age of Resistance,' and the acclaim it has received from fans, critics and our peers, most recently receiving an Emmy for Outstanding Children's Program."

The show won an Emmy for Best Children's Programming earlier this week.

The cast included Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Mark Hamill, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg.

