Netflix Announces Return of RHYTHM + FLOW, THE CIRCLE, & LOVE IS BLIND, Plus a New Show From Marie Kondo

Whether you like long talks in the pods, verbal emoji texts, or high-stakes rap battles, Netflix is ready to spark more joy with the unscripted shows that have fans everywhere buzzing, laughing, crying, and tidying up. Popular fan favorites Rhythm + Flow, The Circle, and Love is Blind will all return with second seasons premiering in 2021, along with a new series from decluttering expert Marie Kondo.

"It's been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes," said Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials. "We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we're thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members."

Returning series include:

Rhythm + Flow - Season 2

Let the games begin! Judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip "T.I." Harris return, looking for the next hip-hop sensation in season two of the music competition series Rhythm + Flow. The judges will join other industry legends in a multi-city search to find raw, undiscovered artists looking for their come up. Auditions are now open at RhythmAndFlow.com.

Production Companies: Gaspin Media, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and Get Lifted Film Co.

Executive Producers: Jeff Gaspin for Gaspin Media; Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon for Jesse Collins Entertainment; Nikki Boella; John Legend, Mike Jackson, and Ty Stiklorius for Get Lifted Film Co.; Jeff Pollack; Cardi B; Chance the Rapper; and Tip "T.I." Harris.

The Circle - Seasons 2 and 3

Season one challenged contestants to win over their fellow players without seeing each other in this modern social experiment competition. Host Michelle Buteau returns as all new contestants and catfish enter The Circle vying for a $100K prize -- but new strategies, challenges, and twists are in store for the next two U.S. seasons. In a game where anyone can be anyone, who will be the next winner? Casting is open at TheCircleCasting.com.

Production Companies: Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group

Love Is Blind - Seasons 2 and 3

Is Love Blind? Season one's emotional roller coaster proved it can be for some, but hosts Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick Lachey (obviously) will ask the question again as new singles prepare to enter the pods for the dating experiment. Season two is currently casting in Chicago with season three to follow.

Production Company: Kinetic Content

Executive Producers: Chris Coelen, Sam Dean, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Brian Smith

And introducing a new series from the top name in tidying:

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo

In 2019, Marie Kondo's method of tidying up changed the way the world viewed organization. In this new series, Marie and her team set out to tidy one small town in America, sparking joy in big new ways. Visit TidyMyTown.com to nominate a town for Marie Kondo's new joy-sparking mission!

Production Company: Alfred Street Industries

Executive Producers: Marie Kondo, Takumi Kawahara, Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Volpe

Can't wait? Get your fix with these previously announced series:

The Circle: Brazilian season premiered March 11

Nailed It!: No joke, Nicole and Jacques return with season four on April 1

The Circle: French season premieres April 9

Too Hot To Handle: Prepare for this to be your next outrageous dating show obsession, premiering April 17

Queer Eye: Season five with the Fab Five premieres this summer.

Dating Around: Season two premieres this summer featuring New Orleans' most eligible singles





