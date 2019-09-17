Netflix Announces New Danish Netflix Original Series EQUINOX

Today Netflix announces the new Danish Netflix Original series, Equinox - based on the well-known podcast, Equinox 1985. The six part series will be created by Tea Lindeburg and executive produced by Piv Bernth (The Killing, The Bridge and FOLLOW THE MONEY ) and her company Apple Tree Productions, which is backed by ITV Studios. Production is expected to start later this year.

Equinox is a character-driven supernatural thriller about a young woman named Anna, who is affected by the unexplainable disappearance of a school class in 1999. The series is set in Denmark and swipes back and forth between 1999, where it all started, and the present time.

Anna is only 10 years old in the year 1999 when a class of graduating students inexplicably disappears without a trace. Anna, who was close to one of the missing students becomes traumatized and plagued by horrific visions after the disappearance. In 2020 Anna is peacefully living with her family when all of a sudden the nightmares come back and start haunting her. When THE ONE survivor from 1999 mysteriously dies, Anna is determined to find out what happened to the class, only to discover a dark and unsettling truth that involves her in ways she never imagined.

The series originates from the acclaimed podcast Equinox 1985, that locally topped the iTunes podcast chart with its modern take on audio and will be produced by Apple Tree Productions for Netflix by executive producer and CEO Piv Bernth:

"We are very excited about the podcast Equinox being made as a tv-series. It is a very unique story about the difference between reality and imagination and the relation between free will and fate - all set in a normal Danish family. The creative team behind it are all extremely talented and it is a great pleasure to work with them. We look forward to introducing this series to the world audience together with Netflix."

Tesha Crawford, Director Netflix International Originals Northern Europe: "We are very excited about this new series which brings together a locally successful story and a highly acclaimed Danish producer. It's also been very inspiring to work with a narrative that actually comes from a non-traditional format like a podcast. We are confident that all of this combined will result in a series that is as compelling as the original story."

Equinox is a character-driven supernatural thriller and is created by Tea Lindeburg and produced by Dorte Riis Lauridsen and executive producer Piv Bernth from Apple Tree Productions. The series is composed of six episodes and is set to launch on Netflix worldwide. Launch date is still to be announced.

